How to easily add symbols and icons to your Clan tag in Modern Warfare 2?

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare 2 brings a plethora of recent additions and modifications to the collection. This time round, the builders have put plenty of emphasis on customization options, which is most evident within the recreation’s Gunsmith system. Specializing in the customization choices, gamers can now assign distinctive symbols and icons to their Clan tag.

Fashionable Warfare 2 options the flexibility to customise one’s Calling Playing cards, Emblems, Clan tags, and extra. The Clan tag part permits customers to enter a number of characters representing the clan the participant belongs to. It acts as an figuring out measure and can at all times seem earlier than the precise identify. Nevertheless, avid gamers aren’t restricted to utilizing letters or numbers on this space.

This text takes a more in-depth look into the method of utilizing symbols and icons within the Clan tag part of Fashionable Warfare 2.

The whole lot followers have to learn about including symbols and icons to the Clan tag in Fashionable Warfare 2

Including symbols or icons to at least one’s Clan tag is kind of simple and might be completed inside a matter of seconds. Customers will not be required to put in third-party apps or software program to make use of the icons, as this characteristic is constructed throughout the recreation. Nevertheless, what gamers will want are codes for these symbols and icons.

These symbols and icons, like altering the colour of your identify, take the type of codes, that are entered into the Clan tag part of the participant’s profile. This makes the consumer stand out from the remainder of the foyer and sometimes attracts consideration.

Here is how one can add symbols and icons to your Clan tag in Fashionable Warfare 2:

1) First, launch Fashionable Warfare 2 and choose “Edit Clan Tag.” You could find this underneath the profile choices within the high proper nook of your display screen.

2) Right here, insert NKo (Unicode block) characters. [Check the section below]

NKo (Unicode block) characters (Picture through Wikipedia)

3) Now press the ‘Save’ button and exit. The icon/image will now be added to your Clan tag part.

4) If you happen to want to take away it, merely take away all of the characters from the Edit Clan tag part and proceed to reserve it.

Notice: This technique solely features with a keyboard, so it will not give you the results you want for those who use a PlayStation or Xbox system.

All symbols and icons

Under is an inventory of all of the codes to your Fashionable Warfare 2 profile that you could copy and paste into your Clan tag part.

x – X key (Works with any keyboard letter and quantity key)

߇ – Left Stick

߈ – Proper Stick

߉ – Left Stick

ߊ – Proper Stick

ߋ – Left Stick

ߌ – Proper Stick

ߍ – Vault Arrow

ߎ – Dpad

ߏ – Plus

ߐ – Minus

ߑ – White Warning

ߒ‎ – Two Arrows

ߓ – Two Arrows

ߔ – Lock

ߕ – Cranium

ߖ – Cod Level

ߚ – Up Arrow

ߛ – Down Arrow

ߜ – Left Arrow

ߝ – Proper Arrow

ߞ – Mouse 1

ߟ – Mouse 2

ߠ – Mouse 3

ߡ – Mouse 4

ߢ – Mouse 5

ߣ – Mouse Wheel Down

ߤ – Mouse Wheel Up

ߥ – Mouse

ߦ – Activated Mic

ߧ – Ammo

ߨ – Orange Warning

ߩ – Crosshair

ߪ – Cranium w/ Lightning

߫ – Unlock Icon

߬ – Sq. w/ X

߭ – Sq.

߮ – Arrow Circle

߯ – Noob Tube

߰ – Underbarrel Shotgun

߱ – Scroll Wheel

߲ – Proper Mouse w/ Arrows

߳ – MW2 Key

ߴ – Hitmarker

ߵ – Celebration Icon

߶ – Gunsmith Icon

߷ – Inexperienced Checkmark

߸ – Yellow Arrow Circle

߹ – Yellow Paper

ߺ – Crimson Warning

߽ – Stealth Bomber

߾ – VTOL Jet

߿ – Wheelson

That is all you could learn about including customized icons and symbols to your Fashionable Warfare 2 Clan tag. Using such elements will increase the customizability and enjoyable issue.

To our neighborhood – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Obligation launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began To our community – THANK YOU for making #ModernWarfare2 the #1 Name of Obligation launch of all-time! And we’re simply getting began 💚 https://t.co/0CZTQYL71a

Fashionable Warfare 2 is now accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Sequence S|X.



