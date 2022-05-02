How to download TikTok Videos Without Watermark on iOS Devices?

When you look at your For You page, you get a lot of different things to look at. TikTok lets you go behind the scenes of fashion shows, learn how to grow your own herbs in your kitchen, and more with just a few swipes of your finger. Wondering how to download TikTok videos without watermark on iOS? Keep scrolling the page to know more.

With so much information to process, it’s only natural that you’d want to save a few videos to watch at a later date and time, without having to open the TikTok app at the time. How do you download TikTok videos? We’ll show you how to do it both with and without the watermark in this guide.

Is it legal to download TikTok Videos Without Watermark?

Before you do anything else, it’s important to think about whether downloading a TikTok video could violate copyright laws. If you want to post, share, or send something that violates someone else’s copyright, trademark, or intellectual property rights, you can’t do that on TikTok, according to the site’s community rules.

You can get in trouble for using someone else’s content and making it look like it’s your own. To keep this from happening, TikTok adds a watermark to videos from the app whenever they are shared or downloaded. This watermark has both TikTok’s logo and the username of the account that originally posted the content.

You should make sure the watermark is visible or that you give full credit to the user in another way if you plan to repost the video on another social media platform.

A Complete Guide To Download TikTok Videos Without Watermark

The steps below will show you how to download TikTok videos without annoying watermarks, like the ones shown below. Note that this trick only works for videos that have the Save video option in the Share Menu. It only works for videos that have this option.

TikTok is on your iPhone. You can start it now.

Slide up or search for the video you want to save. Then, hit “Save.”

The Share button is on the bottom of the screen. Click on it.

Instead of Save video, go to the right and choose Live photo. Photos on your iPhone will save a live picture to your Camera Roll.

Open the Photos app and look at the live photo that you took recently.

To save it as a video, press the Share button in the bottom left corner.

A watermark will not be added to the video when it is stored in your Camera Roll.

Note: The Android version of TikTok also has the option to take a live picture in the Share Menu. You may not be able to open a Live Photo on your smartphone or turn it into a video like on iOS. Because TikTok doesn’t have a built-in app, it has a companion app called TikTok Wall Picture that lets you set live photos you took on TikTok as live wallpapers.

Conclusion

So, that’s all about how to download TikTok videos without watermark on iOS devices. The process is simple and straightforward and you can easily get it done in a jiffy. Feel free to stay in touch with us for more such updates. We’ll keep you posted about any new method if available to make such a download.