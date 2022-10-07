How to Download “R Shortcut” For iPhone In iOS 16

Hundreds of thousands of customers use social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Fb. Many individuals use these platforms to indicate off their abilities and aesthetic content material. As a real Twitter consumer, I typically come throughout many movies I wish to obtain on my iPhone to share in WhatsApp teams. Fortunately, R Shortcut is the easiest way to obtain any video from social media platforms to iOS 16.

Earlier on iOS 15 and now with iOS 16, iPhone customers are blessed to have the Shortcut app, which is a good way to shortly launch any perform or use third-party shorts like R Obtain on iOS 16 to save lots of movies from Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. As a journey geek, I get pleasure from Instagram journey reel and use R Shortcut Obtain on iOS 16 to save lots of aesthetic reels and get the concept. If you happen to not too long ago put in iOS 16 in your iPhone, right here’s the information to obtain R Shortcut and save movies from totally different social media platforms.

Obtain “R Shortcut” For iPhone In iOS 16

Go to the Safari browser. Faucet right here to get to the R Shortcut. Subsequent, faucet on Get Shortcut. Faucet Open. Scroll right down to the underside and faucet on “Add Untrusted Shortcut.” It’s going to add to the iPhone dwelling display screen.

After getting added R Shortcut in your iPhone, you might be free to obtain movies from Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Flickr, FaceBook, TikTok, Likee, Pinterest, Linkedin, ShareChat, Imgur, and extra. Let’s learn how to obtain the video utilizing R Shortcut.

Open the social media app. Scroll to the video. Faucet on the Share button. Now choose the R Obtain button. Faucet on Permit if permission wants. Choose the Video High quality.

After following the steps above, you’ll be able to obtain any favourite video from totally different platforms to your iPhone with out hesitation.

Is R obtain shortcut protected?

If you’re uncertain whether or not R obtain shortcut is protected or not, you’ll be able to verify real public evaluations on Reddit.

R Obtain Shortcut 2022

The newest R Obtain Shortcut 2022 added some new social media apps for iPhone customers to obtain any video or media file simply.

R obtain shortcut not working?

If R obtain shortcut is just not working in your iPhone, guarantee that you’re utilizing the precise R Shortcut, which we now have offered above.

