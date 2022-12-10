How to download PUBG Mobile 2.4 beta update on Android devices

The discharge of PUBG Cell 2.4 beta has dominated the vast majority of discussions within the sport’s group not too long ago. The primary spherical of testing for the upcoming patch has formally begun. The beta model consists of new gadgets, resembling Dancing Lions and Grappling Hook, along with the Again for Honor system.

The builders will progressively add extra options to the beta consumer in subsequent testing cycles. Gamers might obtain it and check out the brand new options earlier than they’re applied into the sport. Android customers can obtain the consumer utilizing the APK file formally launched by the builders. Verify the next part for an in depth information.

Word: On account of government-imposed restrictions on PUBG Cell, Indian gamers are suggested to not obtain or play the battle royale title or its beta model underneath any circumstances.

Step-by-step information to downloading and putting in PUBG Cell 2.4 beta

Downloading the aforementioned APK file shouldn’t be troublesome. It’s possible you’ll comply with the directions outlined under to put in the most recent iteration of the PUBG Cell beta:

Step 1: Use both hyperlink given under to entry the obtain web page for the PUBG Cell 2.4 beta APK.

Android (x64): https://net.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html

Android (x32): https://net.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html

Click on the Obtain Android Model button within the middle of the display (Picture through Tencent)

Step 2: Click on on the Obtain Android Model button within the middle of the display to get the file.

The primary file’s measurement (x64) is roughly 753 MB, whereas the second (x32) is 672 MB. On prime of this, you’re additionally required to obtain further useful resource packs in a while. Thus, earlier than transferring ahead, it’s important to test that sufficient storage is obtainable on the machine.

Step 3: As soon as the obtain of your chosen file is full, it’s possible you’ll entry your machine’s settings to modify on the ‘Set up from the Unknown Supply’ possibility. Subsequently, navigate by means of the recordsdata and set up the APK you simply downloaded.

Step 4: As soon as the set up is full, entry the battle royale title and supply the required permissions.

The sizes of the 2 out there useful resource packs (Picture through Tencent)

Step 5: Then, set up the popular useful resource pack. The 2 out there choices are as follows:

Low-spec Useful resource Pack: 400.9 MB

HD Useful resource Pack: 738.8 MB

Step 6: As soon as performed, it’s possible you’ll register as a visitor and luxuriate in the brand new options included into the beta model.

Suppose you obtain an error message throughout the set up. On this case, it’s possible you’ll first try a reinstallation of the beta APK. If the issue persists, then you may obtain the file once more and comply with the directions as supplied earlier.

Moreover, you’re suggested to report any bugs or glitches utilizing the Report possibility. This helps builders remove any game-breaking bug earlier than the discharge of official updates to make sure the most effective expertise for the sport’s ever-growing group.

PUBG Cell 2.4 beta options

Listed below are a few of the key inclusions within the new beta model:

Again for Honor

Dancing Lion automobile

Grappling Hook

Martial Arts Enviornment

New Ziplines and stairs in Metro Royale mode

Improved superior armor resistance and stock capability to 30 in Metro Royale mode

You’ll be able to learn extra about these additions right here.

