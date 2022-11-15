How to download PUBG Mobile 2.3 update on Android and iOS devices

The much-awaited PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace has lastly been introduced and can begin rolling out in a number of hours.

The main focus of the replace is the sport’s collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) famous person Lionel Messi. As a part of the collaboration, the title builders will implement a Soccer Carnival-themed recreation mode with new gadgets and gameplay. Moreover, a number of maps will obtain enhancements to boost the general expertise.

The replace might be out there for obtain on the Google Play Retailer and the Apple App Retailer. Android customers can even side-load the APK file that the builders present on the sport’s official web site.

Be aware: PUBG Cellular is banned in India. As a result of this government-imposed restriction, gamers within the nation are suggested to not obtain or play the battle royale title on their gadget.

Steps you’ll be able to observe to obtain the PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace on Android and iOS units

You possibly can simply obtain the two.3 replace of the sport (Picture through Sportskeeda)

PUBG Cellular 2.3 will begin rolling out in a number of hours. It will likely be made out there on the Apple App Retailer by 17 November 2022 at 1:30 am (UTC+0) and on the Google Play Retailer by 17 November 2022 at 4:00 am (UTC+0).

Gamers can observe the steps under to obtain the newest 2.3 replace:

Google Play Retailer

Step 1: Open the Google Play Retailer software in your Android gadget and use the search choice to search for “PUBG Cellular.” It’s also possible to click on right here to go to the sport’s web page on the shop.

Go to the sport’s web page on the Google Play Retailer and obtain the replace (Picture through Google Play Retailer)

Step 2: Choose the related end result and faucet on the “Replace” button. This may begin the obtain process for the two.3 replace.

As soon as the replace is downloaded, you’ll be able to get pleasure from all the brand new options of the replace.

Apple App Retailer

Step 1: Boot up the Apple App Retailer in your iOS gadget and lookup the sport. Alternatively, click on right here to go to the sport’s web page on the shop.

You possibly can set up the brand new 2.3 replace after attending to the Apple App Retailer web page (Picture through Apple App Retailer)

Step 2: Click on on the “Replace” button to begin the obtain. The replace will quickly get downloaded and put in.

Should you shouldn’t have an older model of the sport put in in your gadget, use the “Set up” button to get the newest replace.

Be aware: Earlier than going forward with the obtain, gamers should be sure that their gadget has sufficient space for storing to put in the PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace efficiently.

Key adjustments in PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace

Listed here are a few of the key adjustments coming to PUBG Cellular with the brand new replace:

Themed Mode – Soccer Mania with themed gadgets, automobiles, and gameplay out there in Erangel, Livik, and Nusa

Official launch of Aftermath mode

Map updates: Nusa, Erangel, and Livik

Firearm updates: NS2000, Kar98k, M24, and AWM

Unite for One Aim Occasions

Bug fixes regarding teammate icon, voice messages, recreation crashes, and extra

Moreover, gamers who obtain the newest model of the sport might be rewarded with 3000 BP, 100 AG, and a Magical Evening Helmet (3d).

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



