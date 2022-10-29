How To Download Move to iOS APK?

In case you are an Android consumer and that is your first time switching to an Apple iPhone, the “Transfer to iOS” app is one thing that may be a lifesaver for you. The beauty of this app is its accessibility.

That is for Android customers who need to swap to their new iPhone with out dropping their knowledge or needing to arrange the info of their new iPhone from scratch. And, this consists of the contacts, pictures, apps, and many others.

For individuals who are totally confused about what the “Transfer to iOS” app is and the way you should use it, allow us to make clear some issues for you on this article.

What’s the Transfer to iOS App?

The Transfer to iOS is a well-liked Android app that transfers info and knowledge from an Android to a brand-new iPhone with none problem.

The app helps a earlier Android consumer to switch their necessary knowledge like contacts, message historical past, web site bookmarks, mail accounts, calendars, pictures, movies, and many others. to the iPhone from an Android system while not having to do it manually.

The right way to Obtain the Transfer to iOS Apk?

Earlier than you get confused, Transfer to iOS is an Apple-developed app nevertheless it’s obtainable for Android units. You’ll be able to’t and don’t need to obtain it to your iPhone.

Right here’s what you might want to do to obtain the apk to your Android system:

You can see the Transfer to iOS apk in Google’s Play Retailer

From there, you may obtain and set up the app in your Android system

As soon as put in, navigate to your Android’s file browser to search out the Transfer to iOS apk you simply downloaded

If prompted to alter your safety settings to obtain apps from untrusted sources, we’d suggest you do these needful modifications in your iPhone.

And, that’s all. After you have put in the app in your Android system, you may comply with the in-app directions to make the transition of the info from the Android to the brand new iPhone seamless.

The right way to Use Transfer to iOS App?

After you have put in the Transfer to iOS app in your Android cellphone, how do you utilize it to switch the info out of your Android to the iPhone? This is among the most typical questions that almost all customers have relating to the app’s use.

When you may have the brand new iPhone in hand, swap it on after which comply with the on-screen directions till you come to “Apps and Knowledge”. From there, faucet on “Transfer Knowledge from Android.”

Guarantee that you’ve the Transfer to iOS app put in in your Android system.

Come again to your iPhone and faucet on Proceed. You’ll discover a 6 or 10-digit code seem on the show.

Return to your Android system and conform to the Phrases and Circumstances after which enter the code and faucet on Subsequent.

You then need to comply with the on-screen directions in your Android and iPhone units to make sure a easy knowledge switch.

The first purpose we’d suggest having this app useful is that it cuts down loads on the handbook efforts you’d in any other case need to put into saving all of the necessary info out of your Android to the iPhone.

