How to download Latest Minecraft Snapshot 22w17a in Mobile or PC? What’s new in latest update?

The Minecraft Snapshot 22w17a is now available for download on the official Minecraft website. The addition of goat horns to the Java edition. As well as a tweak to the Warden, are included in this release. See what’s new and how to download it for yourself.

Minecraft Update: Mojang has released a new Minecraft snapshot for your viewing pleasure. It has been decided to include the Minecraft Snapshot 22w17a in the game this time. All of these screenshots will be included in the next The Wild update, which is planned to be released later this summer and will bring the game up to version 1.19. The Wild update is going to be a significant upgrade, and players have been looking forward to it for quite some time. The big upgrade introduces new aspects such as biomes, mobs, enchantments, and other features. For the time being, Mojang is providing players with a taste of these features in the form of these screenshots. So let’s have a look at what’s new in this update and how to get a Minecraft snapshot download.

Goat horn 📢📢📢 And Warden drop finally (gone wrong 😳)https://t.co/4ctfdnYBQc — kingbdogz (@kingbdogz) April 27, 2022

What’s New In Minecraft Snapshot 22w17a?

Despite the fact that Minecraft Snapshots are often major updates, they do offer some interesting features and bug improvements to the game. This update is also comparable to the last one. So let’s take a look at what you’ll be getting in this Minecraft update.

Goat horns: Goat horns have been added to the game as a result of this Minecraft update. In order to prevent goat horns from falling, goats must ram against a tree or other hard barrier that occurs naturally in areas where goats spawn (trunks, rock, packed ice, iron ore, copper ore, or emerald ore). Using the horn, you can create a loud noise that can be heard from a long distance away. There are eight different types of goat horn, and each horn produces a distinct sound.

Warden tweaks: Ranged attacks of the Warden have been altered as a result of these modifications. It will now be able to pass through shields and armour. This spell’s effectiveness will be diminished as well, as the damage output has been lowered from 30 to 10. The cooling time has also been lowered from 5 seconds to 2 seconds, which is a significant improvement. Wardens will now die with a single Sculk Catalyst in their possession.

Must Read: What are 5 Best Elden Ring Mods On PC?

You can run but you can’t hide… In this Snapshot, for Minecraft: Java Edition, we’ve included the warden’s sonic ranged attack, which can easily penetrate that wall you’re hiding behind! Read the full list of features now:

🔗 https://t.co/gxWz5lUWVz pic.twitter.com/eImVX9CDhA — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 13, 2022

In addition to these modifications, a number of bug fixes and technical modifications were implemented. See below for instructions on how to obtain this update.

How to download the latest Minecraft snapshot 22w17a?

22w17a is the latest Minecraft snapshot. It will be available through the game’s official launcher, which the player gets when they buy the game.

Players can open the game launcher and select the Java Edition of the game from the left-hand side once they have it. They will notice a drop-down option under Java Edition that will show them the many versions of the game that are currently installed or available to download. Players must choose the ‘Latest snapshot’ option, where the value ’22w17a’ will be recorded.

Must Read: A Step-By-Step Guide To Get Bloody Helice in Elden Ring

After selecting a snapshot, gamers may simply press play and wait for the game launcher to download the necessary files for the snapshot. The game will then open and run normally. While playing these snapshots, players are urged to create a new world. The game may crash if a world that was already open isn’t compatible with the current version.

Is Minecraft free?

Minecraft is a paid game that must be purchased before being downloaded to an Android or iOS smartphone. The game’s creative mode, which comes with infinite resources, is one of the game’s intriguing aspects. If you want to defend yourself against mobs, you can play the survival mode, which makes you build weapons and armour to do so.

The game may be played on almost any Windows or Mac browser, however. However, there is one caveat: Mojang allows you to play the first version of Minecraft for free, which was released in 2009.

Editor’s Recommendation