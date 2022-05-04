How to download GTA San Andreas Free On iOS?

Want to download GTA San Andreas on iOS for free? Well, in that case, you have clicked on the rightmost page. Keep in mind that this is a paid game and to play it for free, you need to do a bit of hardship.

Here, we have mentioned the two methods and you can use any one of them to get the GTA San Andreas game for free on an iOS device without having to do a jailbreak. A lot of people prefer to use the first method, but it’s up to you. You can read both of the steps and then choose the one that is easier for you.

These steps can be done quickly and don’t require a Jailbreak. Let’s look at how to get GTA San Andreas on iOS now.

GTA San Andreas Minimum Requirements

Min IOS Version: 8.6+

Space Required: 4 GB

Processor Required: 9.5+

HD Display

Stable Internet Connection

How to download GTA San Andreas on iOS for Free?

This is how you can get the GTA San Andreas game on your iPhone or iPad for free. As part of this method, you will need to download a third-party app. It is also mentioned in the steps about how to download that third-party app on your iOS device without having to jailbreak it.

1. The first thing you need to do is download an app called “Tutuapp” on your iPhone or iPad. This app will help you get GTA San Andreas on your iPhone or iPad.

The link to Tutuapp is: https://www.tutuapp.vip/ios/lite/feature.

2. When you click on the link above, you will be sent to the official tutuapp website. There, you need to click on the “Install Now” button to download tutuapp.

3. When Tutuapp is downloaded, then you can’t open it up before doing that you have togo to Settings > General > Profiles and Device Management to “Trust” the app developer.

4. In step 4, after you’ve confirmed that you’re okay with the app, open up the tutuapp and search for “grand theft auto San Andreas.” This is what you’ll see in the picture below.

5. It’s free to get GTA San Andreas on your iOS phone or tablet. This time, when you do a search, you will see “GTA San Andreas.” It’s free to download GTA San Andreas on your iPhone or iPad.

So, now you know how to get GTA San Andreas on iOS for free. These steps should help you get GTA San Andreas for free.

If the above steps seem hard for you, then you should look at the steps for a second method that can help you do the same thing that the first method did. You can see the steps below.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is a free game for iOS that lets you play it for free (No Jailbreak)

GTA or Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is a game that can be played for free on an iOS device without having to Jailbreak it. Here are the steps of this method. Let’s start with them now.

In the first thing to do, you need to download a third-party app called “Pandahelper.” This app is free, but you can’t get it from Apple. If you want to get it, go to https://m.pandahelp.vip/regular.

2. The link above will take you to the official site of panda helper. There, you will see a “Download” button. Click on it, and panda helper will start downloading.

3. Take a look at PandaHelper 3. When Panda helper is downloaded, you’ll need to open it up. It’s a third-party app, so you’ll first have to “trust” the app developer on your iOS device to get it to work.

4. Go to the settings menu. Then go to “General” then “Profiles.” Trust the app developer in there.

5. Now open up the panda helper from the home screen of your iOS device, and when it will be loaded then select the Search bar.

6. When you choose the search bar at the top of the screen, type “Grand theft auto San Andreas.”

7. In the search results, you will be able to see GTA San Andreas available for download, and for free, just tap on the “install” button and it will be started downloading.

Conclusion

This is the end of this article, which is about how to download GTA San Andreas on iOS for free. If you have any questions or concerns about this article, leave them in the comment box below. Keep coming back to our site if you want to know about new tricks like the one above because we post new tricks every day.