Wondering how to download Apex Legends on iPhone? Well, in that case, you have clicked the rightmost link!! As of March 7, APEX LEGENDS MOBILE began its regional launch test. This means that battle royale fans around the world are eager to get their hands on Respawn’s mobile-centric version of the game.

Below, we tell you everything you need to know about the game, from its list of characters to how to install it on iOS. We also give a rough date for when the game will be released on a global level. If you have a lot of questions, we’re ready to answer them below.

Characters and Modes in Apex Legends

As far as design and character count go, Apex Legends Mobile doesn’t look like it’s been done before. However, there are a few modern features that fans can use during the testing period.

Apex Legends Mobile has a limited number of characters. Starting with the Legends, here’s the full list of characters that testers will be able to play with during the game’s pre-launch phase.

Bloodhound

Gibraltar

Lifeline

Wraith

Bangalore

Octane

Mirage

Pathfinder

Caustic (Unlocked at Battle Pass tier 25)

Modes:

Battle Royale

Ranked Battle Royale

Team DeathMatch

Mini Battle Royale

3v3 Arenas

Further, in an official blog post, the developers say that “Apex Legends Mobile is currently still in development and being optimized to run on a variety of devices.”

As in games like PUBG Mobile, the Apex Legends Mobile development team isn’t afraid to turn the last-man-standing concept on its head to offer a more curated mobile experience, just like we’ve seen in games like that. Apex Legends hasn’t had a simple mode like TDM since its stealth launch in 2019. Regardless, it’s likely that the mode was chosen to appeal to the more mainstream mobile market.

Where is Apex Legends Legally Available?

Look here for a list of the countries where you can download Apex Legends on iPhone first. Then, we’ve got your back. If you want to play this game, it now works in 10 countries. Take a look at the full list of countries that will be part of the Apex Legends Mobile Limited Regional launch right now:

Argentina

Peru \sMexico

Indonesia

Colombia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Australia

New Zealand

System Requirements to Play Apex Legends on a Mobile Phone

If you have an iPhone phone, you might be wondering if you can play Apex Legends Mobile on them. Well, the official system requirements for both platforms have been released by the developers at Respawn, so you can check them out. You can find out what kind of hardware you need to run Apex Mobile right here:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 10.0 or later

CPU: Apple A9 and above

3GB free storage space

At least 2GB RAM

How to Download Apex Legends On Iphone?

You can download Apex Legends on iPhone in both supported and non-supported countries. Let’s check the process here.

In Supported Countries

Apex Legends Mobile has been released on iPhone as part of the Limited Regional launch. The announcement of the soft launch said that iOS users would have to wait to play the game, but that didn’t happen. To get the game on your iPhone, go to the official Apple iOS App Store listing for Apex Legends Mobile (Free) and look for the game there.

There was no registration for the iOS version of Apex Legends Mobile, so you can just go to the Apex Legends Mobile iOS App Store download link to get the game set up and play it!

Unsupported Countries

To play Apex Legends on iOS outside of the ten countries where it is available, you will need to use the same workaround as Android on your iPhone or iPad to do so. The region of your iPhone will have to be changed so that you can install geo-restricted apps on your iPhone.

If you want to change the region on your iOS device, check out the guide we’ve linked here for how. Take a look at this guide if you run into problems when you change your iOS App Store region.