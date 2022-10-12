How to download and install new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.23.1 using APK file

PUBG Cell Lite’s launch was meant to offer low-end Android gamers with a lighter variant of the immensely in style Battle Royale recreation, PUBG Cell. The sport’s audience was Garena Free Hearth followers. Suffice to say, it provided a much more reasonable survival shooter with higher recreation physics and gun mechanics.

Though PUBG Cell was by no means capable of turn into a tricky competitor to Free Hearth, over time, it has excelled in amassing a distinct segment viewers. Having clocked over 100 million customers, Tencent has launched many options within the Lite model of PUBG Cell whereas making certain that the previous receives new content material each few months.

PUBG Cell Lite: Find out how to set up the most recent model of the sport (October 2022)

New in-game replace is now obtainable (Picture by way of Tencent)

The patch replace, 0.23.0, was rolled out in June 2022, and the sport is but to obtain one other main replace. Nevertheless, a brand new model, 0.23.1, was just lately made obtainable by the builders by way of an in-game replace with a measurement of 226 MB (variable with gadgets).

Within the following part, readers will discover the obtain process for PUBG Cell Lite 0.23.1 on Android gadgets.

Find out how to obtain the most recent model of PUBG Cell Lite by way of Google Play Retailer?

Play Retailer web page for PUBG Cell Lite (Picture by way of Google)

This is a step-by-step information on easy methods to obtain the 0.23.1 model by means of the Google Play Retailer (or every other brand-specific software retailer):

Step 1: Open the Play Retailer app (or every other brand-specific approved retailer) in your smartphones or tablets.

Step 2: Use the search bar to get to the sport and faucet on the related consequence.

Step 3: Hit the set up button and let the sport obtain and set up.

Obtain the extra replace information for 0.23.1 model (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 4: After set up, open the sport to obtain the extra replace information for the 0.23.1 model.

Step 5: Restart the sport and log in after downloading the extra information.

Find out how to obtain and set up the 0.23.1 model by way of the official web site (APK File)?

Obtain process for set up from the official web site (Picture by way of Tencent)

The official web site of PUBG Cell Lite affords a direct obtain hyperlink for the sport’s APK file. You possibly can entry the identical to obtain and set up the 0.23.1 model. Comply with the steps given under:

Step 1: Open the official web site of the sport and spot the APK icon given on the homepage. You will have to faucet on it to begin the obtain.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to copy and paste the direct hyperlink into an online browser to begin the obtain.

The obtain hyperlink is given right here: https://net.gpubgm.com/l/Web site/AOS_Lite023_No47_0.23.0.15090_Shipping_ThirdPartyPayment_GLOBAL_ARM32.shell.signed_UAWebsite_lite.apk

Step 2: After downloading the 946 MB file, you’ll be able to faucet on the identical to put in it. Additionally, change on the “set up from unknown sources” setting.

Let the sport obtain the 0.23.1 replace (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 3: Open the sport, obtain the 0.23.1 replace file, and restart it.

Step 4: Log in utilizing your most well-liked methodology and begin enjoying PUBG Cell Lite.

Apparently, you can even use an Android emulator like Gameloop or Bluestacks to put in the sport in your PC or laptop computer.

