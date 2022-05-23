Wondering about how to delete Instagram account on iPhone? In that case, you have clicked the rightmost link. If you use social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, you may have seen friends doing “social media cleanses,” in which they delete an app for a few days or longer in order to spend less time in front of a screen (and often stress).

But if you’re ready to give up on social media, you might not be able to delete your profile from the apps themselves. For example, you can only delete an Instagram account through a web browser.

How to delete your iPhone Instagram account?

Follow the steps mentioned below to delete Instagram account on iPhone.

1. First, on your iPhone, open Safari or any other web browser.

2. Go to http://instagram.com/accounts/remove/request/permanent

3. Here is where you can sign in to your Instagram account with your handle, email address, phone number, or password.

4. Once you’ve signed in, a drop-down menu will ask you why you want to delete your Instagram account.

5. Choose a reason to delete from the drop-down menu.

6. Then you’ll be asked to type in your password again. After that, tap “Permanently delete my account” at the bottom of the page. You can delete your account after you’ve entered your password again.

6. The last screen you see before your account is deleted for goodwill ask if you’re sure.

7. Tap “OK” if so.

8. If you click “OK,” your account will be erased.

9. This will delete your account for good, so you’ll never be able to use it again. If you think this is too extreme, you can also disable your account, which makes it invisible to everyone until you log back in.

How to temporarily turn off your Instagram account on an iPhone?

1. Open Safari or another web browser on your phone.

2. Log in to your Instagram account at http://instagram.com/accounts/remove/request.

3. You’ll be asked to say why you’re getting rid of your account.

4. Type your password again, and then tap “Temporarily Disable Account.”

5. You’ll be asked to confirm that you still want to turn it off. Tap “Yes.”

How to get rid of the Instagram app on your iPad?

Use the guide mentioned below to delete your Instagram account on your iPad.

1. Press and hold the Instagram app icon on your iOS device’s home screen until all the icons start to move.

2. In the top left corner of the Instagram app, tap the “x.”

3. Tap “Delete.”

4. But remember that if you delete your account for good, all of your photos and Instagram history will be gone.

Here’s how to save your Instagram information before deleting it

1. Open the app for Instagram.

2. On your profile page, tap the three lines in the upper right corner of the screen.

3. Tap the icon that looks like a gear at the bottom of the screen.

4. Go to Settings and look for “Security.”

5. Under “Data and History” in the Security menu, tap “Download Data.”

6. Type in the email address where you want Instagram to send your photos, comments, and profile information, and tap “Request Download.” It can take Instagram up to 2 days to send your photos, comments, and profile information. Before you delete your account, you should wait until you get the data.

Conclusion

That’s all about how to delete Instagram account on iPhone. If you have an iPhone and want to delete your Instagram account, you can do so in a pretty easy way. For more such updates, you can stay in touch with us.

