How to defeat Mr. Freeze in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights options varied villains from Batman’s rogue’s gallery that the gamers should struggle head-on in challenges. Dr. Victor Fries, aka Dr. Freeze, returns to Gotham Knights to terrorize the town, being inspired by the dying of Batman. He’s threatening to show Gotham into his winter wonderland. It’s as much as you to cease him from executing his sinister plan.

Minor spoilers for Gotham Knights could observe. Reader discretion is suggested.

Mr. Freeze has two fights in Gotham Knights

It’s extremely advisable to make use of Incendiary or Bioelectric primarily based elemental assaults on him. Make sure that additionally to equip Cryogenic-resistant gear to have a neater time in battle.

Mr. Freeze is able to take down the heroes in Gotham Knights (Picture by way of Gotham Knights wiki)

The primary struggle is triggered as quickly because the cutscene ends after activating the sector disruptor on Freeze’s climate machine in chapter 1.4, Gotham Metropolis on Ice. Freeze will ambush gamers along with his cryo cannon and use a wide range of assaults.

Mr. Freeze will use his gun to assault the participant. His assaults are gradual however lethal. Make sure that to dodge on the proper second earlier than he prices his gun.

Freeze typically takes flight, slamming his gun into the bottom and dealing huge AOE cryogenic injury. Use ranged assaults and keep away from the injury zone indicated by a honeycomb-like blue aura round him.

After touchdown, Freeze will instantly retaliate by firing rockets that observe you. Crimson spots on the bottom point out the impression zones. Be sure you dodge on the proper second to remain away from them.

Getting near him will make him carry out armored assaults on you – be certain that to keep away from them.

When his well being drops to round 75% and 30%, he’ll leap onto the climate machine and have it assault you. Dodge the beams or transfer out of their attain to keep away from being hit.

After reducing his well being a bit additional, a cutscene is triggered, concluding the struggle.

The second and last battle towards Mr. Freeze happens at Blackgate jail in chapter 1.6, Breakout at Blackgate. Enter the courtyard to set off a cutscene that begins the struggle towards Mr. Freeze, now outfitted with a miniature steel gear-esque machine.

Freeze will slam the mecha’s legs to assault you. Make sure that to dodge on the proper second to evade his assaults.

Focus your assaults on the yellow glowing legs till they flip pink which is able to trigger Freeze to break down, permitting you to deal extra injury.

Make sure that to keep away from his AoE assaults, indicated by pink markers on the bottom, when he’s out of vary out of your bodily assaults.

As soon as his well being is sort of halved, Freeze will change ways and sometimes fireplace an enormous space assault that covers your entire stage. Grapple away as quickly because the warning seems on the display screen to keep away from being hit.

As soon as he finishes his assault, leap all the way down to proceed melee assaults on the machine’s legs. Optionally, take down the inmates who seem on the sector to have a neater time.

Rinse and repeat till he’s down.

A cutscene will shortly observe that concludes the struggle and Mr. Freeze’s story in Gotham Knights.



