How to defeat Hydro Hypostasis in Genshin Impact Hypostatic Symphony challenge

Genshin Impression unlocks the Day 3 Problem of the Hypostatic Symphony. The newest problem will characteristic Hydro Hypostasis within the Scherzo of the Rippling Pool problem within the occasion. Gamers can use the next parts when going in opposition to Hydro Hypostasis:

Pyro (for Vaporize reactions)

Electro (for Electro-charged reactions)

Cryo (for Freeze reactions)

Dendro (for Bloom reactions)

The Hydro Hypostasis featured within the Hypostatic Symphony is much completely different from the one gamers have seen in Tevyat. This occasion’s boss has many distinctive properties and its assault patterns are extra frequent as nicely. The next article will information Genshin Impression gamers on the way to defeat Hydro Hypostasis within the newest occasion problem.

Genshin Impression 3.2: Hypostatic Symphony information to defeat Hydro Hypostasis

Hypostatic Symphony has unlocked their Day 3 problem known as the Scherzo of the Rippling Pool. Much like earlier challenges, Genshin Impression gamers must clear three levels earlier than going in opposition to the Hydro Hypostasis in stage 4. In contrast to the usual Hydro Hypostasis, the Hydro Hypostasis within the occasion has many distinctive properties and likewise assaults extra continuously.

Hydro Hypostasis additionally tends to maneuver rather a lot throughout its assaults. With the elevated assault fee, gamers don’t have any selection however to maintain dodging all of the assaults till its core is uncovered. As soon as the core is uncovered, Genshin Impression gamers must deal the best quantity of harm potential earlier than Hydro Hypostasis begins attacking once more. To defeat Hydro Hypostasis, gamers can depend on Pyro or Cryo DPS characters. Moreover, Electro and Dendro may also be efficient right here.

Listed here are one of the best F2P and premium groups that gamers can use in opposition to Hydro Hypostasis:

BEST TEAM

Among the finest premium groups to make use of in opposition to Hydro Hypostasis (Picture through HoYoverse)

Hu Tao and Ayaka are a number of the greatest single-target DPS in Genshin Impression. With one of the best premium groups, gamers can maintain swapping between them to deal injury to whereas the opposite DPS’ talents are at a cooldown. To help these wonderful injury sellers, gamers can use Nahida and Diona. Nahida is reasonably important right here as she will tag all three water droplets along with her Elemental Talent and expose the core of Hydro Hypostasis. On the identical time, Diona can present help to the get together along with her shields and therapeutic.

F2P TEAM

Among the finest F2P groups to make use of in opposition to Hydro Hypostasis (Picture through HoYoverse)

This is likely one of the greatest F2P group compositions that is extremely efficient in opposition to Hydro Hypostasis in Genshin Impression. It focuses on a quick-swap playstyle to deal essentially the most quantity of harm with their talents and distribute power particles amongst one another. Xiangling and Kaeya could be thought-about as the principle injury sellers. Fischl and Collei are supporting characters that can assist set off extra reactions.

Finishing all 4 levels of the most recent Hypostatic Symphony occasion will reward gamers with round 105 Primogems and 105 Shattered Phenocrysts. Gamers must full the problem at completely different difficulties to realize an extra 90 Shattered Phenocrysts. These Shattered Phenocrysts could be exchanged within the occasion store to acquire tons of Mora and different assets.

The Hypostatic Symphony will probably be obtainable till December 5, 2022 in Genshin Impression. The occasion additionally helps co-op, so gamers can full the occasion with their buddies.



