How to defeat Hjalti the Stolid

God of Struggle Ragnarok contains a broad world stuffed with treasures to gather and facet missions to partake in. The 9 Realms are totally explorable this time round and have among the hardest battles but for Kratos.

One such end-game geared mini-boss battle is in opposition to the Berserker named Hjalti the Stolid. This information will present gamers tips about the right way to beat him in God of Struggle Ragnarok.

Be aware: This information will include minor spoilers for God of Struggle Ragnarok. Viewer discretion is advisable.

The best way to defeat Hjalti The Stolid in God of Struggle Ragnarok

Hjalti generally is a bit troublesome to cope with. The perfect strategy to beat her is detailed as follows:

Hjalti The Stolid wields twin maces and is a heavy attacker.

She will cost up her assaults, as indicated by a blue circle. Interrupt to forestall her from occurring the offensive.

Most of her assaults are easy and might be parried.

Assaults that may be blocked or parried are indicated by a yellow circle simply earlier than the hit lands.

Hjalti The Stolid can leap into the air and slam onto the bottom to carry out an unblockable space of impact assault. Gamers should dodge on the proper second to keep away from taking harm.

The struggle ends when her HP drops to zero.

Press R3 when prompted to execute the finisher to finish the struggle for good.

Rewards dropped for beating Hjalti the Stolid

Defeating this specific Berserker will drop the next rewards for Kratos:

Tempered Remnants x3: This merchandise can be utilized to craft weapons and armor.

This merchandise can be utilized to craft weapons and armor. Bonded Leather-based x40: These can be utilized to improve Kratos and Atreus’s armors by as much as three ranges.

These can be utilized to improve Kratos and Atreus’s armors by as much as three ranges. Shattered Runes x40: Used for varied runic upgrades.

Used for varied runic upgrades. Grip of the 9 Realms: That is an attachment for the Leviathan Axe. The grip features a very helpful ‘Momentous Shift’ potential that enables Kratos to set off a Realm Shift when he makes use of Glacial Permafrost or every time the Permafrost meter is full. It’s an extremely highly effective potential to have.

The place can gamers discover Hjalti the Stolid in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

Gamers can start to seek for Hjalti the Stolid after they start the Favor, ‘Match for a King.’

The Favor can start as soon as gamers attain Chapter 9, the ‘Phrase of Destiny.’ From there, one must head on to the King’s Grave, northeast to the Lake of 9.

Kratos will subsequently get hold of the mysterious ‘Inert Hilt of Skofnung’ from an ominous headstone that may summon a wall of ice. Upon getting the Hilt, one can insert it into any headstone to start the Berserker trials.

Hjalti the Stolid might be discovered south of The Burrows, in The Forbidden Sands positioned in Alfheim.

What are the Berserkers in God of Struggle Ragnarok?

Berserkers are robust, optionally available boss battles in God of Struggle Ragnarok. Gamers take management of Kratos and struggle in opposition to these extraordinarily highly effective foes. The challenges are much like the Valkyrie fights in God of Struggle (2018).

They’re extremely high-level foes, and in consequence, gamers have to possess a great deal of crafty, technique, and brute drive to win. Moreover, defeating these bosses will drop particular loot that can be utilized to additional increase Kratos’s weapons and talents, making it very attractive to take part in.

These challenges are normally unlocked post-campaign.

God of Struggle Ragnarok is an action-adventure recreation developed by Santa Monica Studio and printed by Sony Interactive Leisure for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 lineup of consoles. It’s a sequel to the 2018 God of Struggle and was launched worldwide on November 9, 2022.



