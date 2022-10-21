How to craft Mods, all Mod recipes, and more

Gotham Knights gamers can profit from the characters they decide by enhancing their skills and distinctive movesets.

Every character within the recreation brings a wide range of gameplay features which might be distinctive to them. This enables gamers to take a extra various method to fight and narrative, permitting them to do extra than simply interact thugs in a fistfight.

Because the story progresses, it is possible for you to to make your favourite characters extra highly effective by unlocking new weapons and armor or slotting mods into them.

The extra you discover and full aims, the extra it is possible for you to to get your palms on rarer mods in Gotham Knights, and when you get your palms on 4, it is possible for you to to fuse them for a extra highly effective impact.

Enemies get considerably more durable the additional you go into the sport, so investing a while in creating the proper mod to suit your fashion of play is essential in making encounters a lot simpler to take care of.

Immediately’s information will go over how one can craft fusion mods in Gotham Knights and all of the crafting recipes you want to pay attention to.

Crafting Mods in Gotham Knights

Crafting highly effective fusion mods in Gotham Knights isn’t any rocket science, and it is possible for you to to create them by making your method to the gear tab on the Batcomputer. You’ll need a great quantity of mods that may be acquired by finishing missions and defeating enemies.

The mod drops include completely different ranges of rarity within the recreation; these are:

Widespread: White

Unusual: Inexperienced

Uncommon: Blue

Epic: Purple

Legendary: Yellow (obtained mission rewards solely)

Heroic: Orange (mission rewards solely)

The rarity of the mods dictates the efficiency of the facility and impact that it is possible for you to to fit into the weapons and armor of your characters.

Mod fusion recipes in Gotham Knights

Listed under are all of the recipes and ways in which it is possible for you to to fuse mods in Gotham Knights:

All 4 of the identical rarity: Subsequent rarity up (Epic is the max)

Three of the identical rarity (besides Widespread) + considered one of any decrease rarity: Identical rarity as the vast majority of mods

Three Heroic mods + considered one of every other rarity: Epic mod

Two Heroic mods + two Uncommon mods: Epic mod

Two Heroic mods + two Widespread or Unusual mods: Uncommon mod

One Heroic mod + three Uncommon mods: Uncommon mod

One Heroic mod + three Widespread or Unusual mods: Unusual mod

Widespread + Unusual + Uncommon + Epic: Uncommon mod

Widespread + Widespread + Epic + Epic: Uncommon mod

Widespread + Widespread + Uncommon + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Widespread + Widespread + Widespread + Unusual: Unusual mod

Widespread + Widespread + Widespread + Uncommon: Unusual mod

Widespread + Widespread + Widespread + Epic: Unusual mod

Widespread + Widespread + Unusual + Unusual: Unusual mod

Widespread + Unusual + Unusual + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Widespread + Widespread + Unusual + Epic: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Uncommon + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Uncommon + Epic: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Unusual + Epic: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Unusual + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Uncommon + Uncommon: Uncommon mod

Unusual + Unusual + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Unusual + Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic: Epic mod

Unusual + Uncommon + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic + Epic: Epic mod

Uncommon + Uncommon + Uncommon + Epic: Epic mod

Whereas the recipes are for Epic tier mods, for the Legendary ones, you can be required to finish Contacts missions that are a bit extra tough. Legendary mods are the end-game loot you will have to get your palms on as you slowly attain the tip of the narrative.



