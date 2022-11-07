How to counter Zenyatta in Overwatch 2

Zenyatta is without doubt one of the many Help heroes in Overwatch 2. He belongs to the Omnic race and is from Shambali Monastery, Nepal, in response to the Overwatch lore. He makes use of sure orbs to help the staff on the battlefield and might heal his allies.

Overwatch 2 was launched by Blizzard Leisure as a solution to transfer ahead with the legacy of its predecessor, Overwatch, which got here out in 2016. It grew to become some of the dominant esports titles within the hero-shooter style and established its place within the gaming world.

Overwatch 2 has three hero courses – Tank, Harm, and Help. Zenyatta is without doubt one of the Omnics who discovered the trail to peace and selected to stroll it. However he’s properly geared up to defend himself and his allies within the face of adversity, and to take down enemies ought to he face a risk immediately.

Zenyatta has a complete of 4 skills, excluding his major weapon, that he makes use of to grow to be some of the deadly assist characters within the sport.

Exploring Zenyatta’s abilites and counter-picks in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 acquired a variety of love from its publishers, and carried over all of the older heroes and maps from its prequel, together with a number of new characters, maps, map pool modifications, and sport modes.

The publishers needed to introduce a number of tweaks and stability modifications to all of the heroes as a countermeasure for easy transitioning into the 5v5 format from the unique 6v6 sample.

Zenyatta is relatively fragile however qualifies as a form of glass cannon that may inflict deadly injury on his enemies alongside supporting and therapeutic his allies. He can grow to be a formidable foe within the appropriate arms and is a hero who can fill in a number of sneakers.

Zenyatta’s skills in Overwatch 2

Zenyatta makes use of levitating focused orbs to inflict injury on his enemies, and makes use of them to heal his allies as properly. Here’s a listing of all his skills with a quick description:

Orb of Destruction (Main Fireplace): Fireplace a set of orbs that injury enemies.

Fireplace a set of orbs that injury enemies. Orb of Discord (L-Shift): Targets the enemy hero and negatively impacts them to take extra incoming injury.

Targets the enemy hero and negatively impacts them to take extra incoming injury. Orb of Enemy (E): Targets the allies and heals them over time.

Targets the allies and heals them over time. Transcendence (Final): Develop into invulnerable for a brief period and heal allies constantly with motion enhance.

Develop into invulnerable for a brief period and heal allies constantly with motion enhance. Snap Kick (Passive): Enhance melee injury by 50% and knockback considerably.

Zenyatta’s counter-picks

Zenyatta is just not a troublesome hero to counter but it surely turns into exhausting when there are tanks defending him, particularly when he can hold chipping the opponents from behind cowl. His orbs deal large injury on headshots and much more when the enemy heroes are stricken with the Orb of Discord.

Here’s a listing of all of the heroes who can dispose off Zenyatta effectively:

Widowmaker

Genji

Winston

Sombra

Widowmaker is a wonderful counter for Zenyatta since she will take him out with one absolutely charged headshot. She will be able to keep a secure distance away from him and constantly barrage him with sniper photographs that can both take him out utterly or drive the staff to retreat.

Genji is a Harm class hero with nice motion skills who can evade Zenyatta’s assaults swiftly even when affected by the Orb of Discord. He can transfer round and flank the opposing staff and rapidly take the latter down contemplating his fragile and low well being pool.

Winston is a tank hero who can make the most of an especially aggressive playstyle that may be a fast solution to take care of Zenyatta. He has a significantly larger well being pool than most characters in Overwatch 2, which he can pair together with his Barrier Projector skill to defend himself from enemies whereas inflicting injury on Zenyatta.

Sombra can grow to be a key asset to any staff when performed with the best playstyle. She is able to simply breaching the enemy traces and silencing Zenyatta’s skills and bursting him down together with her SMG.

She will be able to quickly retreat to security by teleporting again to her ability-marked place, and might repeatedly accomplish that to discourage the enemy Zenyatta from specializing in the entrance traces.

These are essentially the most environment friendly Overwatch 2 heroes who can take down Zenyatta with ease on the battlefield, even when dealing with robust challenges.

Observe Sportskeeda for extra hero-counter guides and the most recent information round Overwatch 2.



