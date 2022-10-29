How to counter Widowmaker in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is Blizzard’s newest tackle the hero-shooter style, which was launched on October 4 as a free-to-play sport. It’s a reasonably paced title that requires full focus always with a powerful presence of thoughts to beat the continual hurdles introduced ahead by the opposing workforce.

Overwatch 2 has three lessons – Tank, Injury, and Help. Widowmaker belongs to the harm class and possesses some distinctive and useful talents that permit her to go about searching on maps from protected distances.

Widowmaker has a complete of three talents excluding her main weapon, which makes her extraordinarily deadly and tough to cope with.

Overwatch 2 Widowmaker excels at long-range skirmishes

Overwatch 2 options all of the earlier heroes and maps from its prequel together with just a few new heroes and map pool adjustments for sport modes. The publishers launched just a few tweaks to the heroes and their talents as nicely for the migration course of from the unique 6v6 format to a extra customary 5v5.

Widowmaker is initially from Annecy, France, in keeping with Overwatch lore, and is a lethal skilled murderer who understands the significance of stealth and distance. She is able to holding her personal even at shut vary however excels at long-range skirmishes.

Widowmaker’s talents in Overwatch 2

Earlier than delving into Widowmaker’s counters, it is very important word her talents. She makes use of a hybrid weapon that’s able to turning into a sniper rifle or an assault rifle relying on what the state of affairs requires. Here’s a checklist of all her talents with a short description.

Widow’s Kiss (Main Fireplace): Her main weapon fires like another computerized assault weapon however transforms right into a sniper rifle with a proper click on to allow the scoped mode.

Widowmaker counters

Widowmaker will not be probably the most hard-to-kill hero in Overwatch 2 however she is likely one of the heroes who can take down a number of harm and assist heroes with one clear headshot. She may be shortly eliminated with a swift push and burst of harm.

Here’s a checklist of heroes who can shortly dispose Widowmaker from her put up.

Sombra D.Va Junkrat Sojourn

Sombra can transfer in regards to the map with out being noticed and seem behind Widowmaker to burst her down with the first SMG that she makes use of. Moreover, she will be able to hack Widow and disable her escape skill to nook her for a simple takedown.

D.Va has the power to dam incoming projectiles very effectively, which may render the lethality of a Widowmaker ineffective. Combining this with D.Va’s skill to fly up and take the battle to Widow is a really helpful methodology to take her down with a barrage of missiles fired on her.

Junkrat is likely one of the most annoying harm heroes who is a good decide to disclaim space management. He can be utilized to drive Widowmaker out of her protected corners at distances after which eject in the direction of her location to bombard and get rid of her.

Sojourn is a regular harm hero however has a burst harm skill in her main weapon itself that may inflict essential harm on enemies when related with a headshot. She can also be able to leaping to vital heights that can be utilized to push a Widowmaker who’s posted as a sniper in hard-to-reach places.

These are among the finest heroes who can cope with a Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 and in addition a listing of heroes {that a} Widow participant ought to look out for in a match. You’ll want to comply with Sportskeeda for extra hero counters and sport guides.

