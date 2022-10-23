How to counter Symmetra in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has a complete of three lessons – Tank, Assault, and Assist. Symmetra is a damage-class Hero, who belongs to Utopaea, India, in keeping with the Overwatch lore.

She will be able to use the ability of sunshine to reshape actuality as per her preferences. Blizzard has launched just a few balancing modifications for the Hero, together with just a few tweaks to her character mannequin.

Symmetra has a complete of three talents excluding her major weapon, which makes her the most effective heroes for space management.

Overwatch 2 Symmetra counter picks

Overwatch 2 options all of the earlier heroes and maps with just a few tweaks launched by Blizzard for a smoother transition into the usual 5v5 format versus the 6v6 format that Overwatch adopted.

Symmetra is a Hero who can play off of her talents in any map area, simply taking down even the largest tanks in Overwatch 2. Her capability to output exponentially excessive harm as time passes makes her one of the highly effective pure vitality customers in your entire title.

Symmetra’s talents in Overwatch 2

Symmetra makes use of a photon-powered beam weapon as her major weapon and sure laser turrets that may routinely shoot down enemy heroes. Here’s a record of all her talents with a brief description.

Photon Projector (Main Fireplace): Fires out a beam of sunshine that offers extra harm when constantly hitting enemies.

Fires one projectile of sunshine vitality that may be charged to deal extra harm. Sentry Turret (L-Shift): Place turrets that fireside photon beams to wreck enemies and decelerate their motion pace.

Place turrets that fireside photon beams to wreck enemies and decelerate their motion pace. Teleporter (E): Create a portal that can be utilized by teammates as effectively to cowl a hard and fast distance shortly.

Create a portal that can be utilized by teammates as effectively to cowl a hard and fast distance shortly. Photon Barrier (Final): Creates a vertical wall of sunshine throughout the map which denies incoming fireplace however permits allies to fireplace via and will be crossed from both facet with none penalties.

Symmetra counters

Symmetra is among the greatest space management and space denial heroes who can maintain down the fort with ease and somewhat group help. Together with excessive harm output, she will be able to additionally shortly relocate herself and the group again to security or into fights.

Here’s a record of all of the heroes that may counter Symmetra in any sport mode.

Sombra can move undetected via Symmetra’s defenses and silence her for a brief length, which is sufficient to take her down with the SMG weapon for the reason that latter is a weak Hero well being point-wise.

Sombra’s EMP can even hack Symmetra’s turrets that may additional assist gamers take her down with ease.

D.VA is an effective counter to nearly all Injury Heroes as she will be able to interact straight with the enemy and cost in the direction of them. Repeatedly cornering and taking pictures a cornered Symmetra will simply take her down with not sufficient room to make use of her turrets of teleport capability.

Winston is a superb counter for Symmetra as he can leap in the direction of her and harm her initially with the smash. With the assistance of his defend, he can isolate her and the incoming harm of the turrets and take away chunks of her well being. He can leap as soon as once more in the direction of the retreating enemy and end the duty.

Pharah is a superb harm counter as she will be able to stay fully out of vary of Symmetra’s fireplace and talents whereas inflicting large harm on her. The previous can shortly destroy the turrets on the bottom as effectively, taking away the latter’s space management.

These had been one of the best heroes that would shut down Symmetra and cease her from beaming your entire group. Sustain with Sportskeeda as we comply with up with extra Hero counters and guides for Overwatch 2.



