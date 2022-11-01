How to counter Sombra in Overwatch 2?

Sombra, like Tracer in Overwatch 2, is a crafty hero who enjoys making fast, spectacular strikes and fleeing earlier than her enemies catch her off-guard. Enjoying towards her, alternatively, might be a bit irksome. She will be able to use her hacking capability to stop a selected opponent from using their talents.

This is a vital a part of her arsenal and may simply result in a good struggle for her workforce in Overwatch 2. Utilizing her Opportunist energy, she will be able to observe wounded foes by boundaries. In consequence, she will be able to execute strategic strikes which might be extra more likely to accomplish her workforce’s goals.

Finest heroes to Counter Sombra in Overwatch 2

Sombra’s an annoying hero to play towards, however that does not imply she will be able to’t be defeated. A real hero can accomplish something. So, listed below are three Overwatch 2 characters who can problem Sombra and assist gamers make higher match selections.

Mei

In relation to Harm Heroes towards Sombra in Overwatch 2, Mei Mei is likely one of the finest choices. Mei is a powerful contender on this struggle as a consequence of her capability to supply just a little little bit of all the things. Her first weapon, the Endothermic Blaster, can decelerate and restrain Sombra. This could forestall her from participating in any showy performances, and if she does, it might result in her loss of life.

If Sombra makes use of her second capability, Cryo-Freeze, to remove Mei, she might merely freeze herself to keep away from any hurt. Her Ice Wall is the final to seem. Although Sombra is a cell hero, she will likely be unable to perform something if her targets are blocked from her. Mei’s squad will likely be much less involved about her as soon as she is not within the struggle.

When selecting Mei for Sombra, gamers needs to be conscious that the latter has the flexibility to hijack the previous’s abilities, rendering her unable to defend herself or her associates. Mei needs to be extraordinarily vigilant with a purpose to use her blaster to gradual Sombra down sufficient to stop her from reaching the transfer. Mei will likely be protected and may use all of her talents if she continues to inflict injury on Sombra as a result of injury stops the hack.

Winston

Winston is a superb choice for gamers in search of a very good tank to counter Sombra in Overwatch 2. Given Sombra’s mobility, her opponents ought to be capable to match her, and Winston does so admirably. Winston’s Leap Jet can simply pursue a working Sombra. Winston will be capable to monitor her down even when she makes use of her Translocator or Stealth to flee as a result of the space is just too nice.

Winston is good for this matchup due to his Tesla Cannon. He may be sure that his untargeted injury will preserve Sombra at bay and forestall her from utilizing her Hack on him. Winston should preserve his assaults aimed toward Sombra as a result of as soon as hacked, he will likely be largely ineffective. If she comes too shut, he might halt her mid-hack in order that he and his crew can handle her and proceed pushing for his or her objectives.

Pharah

One of many main points when enjoying towards Sombra is the worry of being hacked. Heroes who’ve been hacked are rendered powerless. Characters corresponding to Pharah can keep away from Sombra, successfully rendering her unhackable. In consequence, she is a superb alternative for combating Sombra in Overwatch 2. Pharah can all the time keep far sufficient away from Sombra by utilizing her Leap Jet to remain within the air or by discovering a difficult-to-reach perch. Sombra will proceed to be a problem for her workforce, however Pharah is keen to assist.

Pharah can keep away from Sombra by staying within the air and seeing her enemies from the next vantage level. This provides her the benefit of with the ability to find Sombra even after utilizing her Translocator energy. As soon as situated, Pharah can simply remove her along with her Rocket Launcher. Pharah’s squad, alternatively, might be doomed if Sombra manages to make use of her EMP energy. She will be able to, nevertheless, alter the course of the battle by merely utilizing her Barrage, giving her squad sufficient time to recuperate from the hack and pivot to retake the target.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



