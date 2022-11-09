How to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn is a Injury Hero in Overwatch 2. She is a formidable opponent and is commonly thought-about overpowered due to her Railgun, which may kill enemies in a matter of seconds.

Being a Injury Hero, Sojourn’s main tasks contain in search of engagement and securing as many eliminations as doable.

This text will take a more in-depth have a look at the counter picks that gamers can use towards Sojourn, who’s considered among the finest Injury Heroes within the sport.

Word: This text is subjective and solely displays the opinions of the author

Winston, Widowmaker, and three different nice Heroes that gamers can use to counter Sojourn in Overwatch 2

Sojourn excels in mid-range fight. Participating her in such a situation can be silly.

Sojourn makes use of abilities designed to prepare, direct, and perform assaults towards her adversaries. She additionally possesses first rate mobility stats that allow her to be fast in fight and escape any unfavorable scenario quick.

The next Heroes are beneficial to counter the previous Overwatch Captain.

1) Zarya

Zarya in Overwatch 2 (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Zarya is among the greatest counters to Sojourn. Being a Tank, she will be able to face up to plenty of injury. Her Particle Barrier can take in all incoming hits from her opponent, and she will be able to use that vitality to spice up her Particle Cannon’s injury output.

Zarya may also shield her allies utilizing the Projected Barrier. Attributable to her capacity to defend up and enhance her injury output as she absorbs the enemy’s blows, she is a tremendous counter to Heroes like Sojourn and Soldier 76.

2) Winston

Winston within the sport (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Winston can face up to plenty of hits from Sojourn earlier than getting eradicated. Regardless of being a giant and heavy ape, he does not lack mobility. He can chase his enemies and defeat them whereas taking plenty of incoming injury.

Moreover, Winston can shield his teammates from Sojourn by conserving them inside his Barrier Projector.

3) Lucio

Lucio in Overwatch 2 (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Lucio is a Help Hero in Overwatch 2, which suggests he possesses the power to heal. He additionally has glorious mobility, permitting him to evade all of Sojourn’s methods.

Utilizing his Crossfade capacity, Lucio can heal his allies and increase motion pace whereas they interact Sojourn. This may also help them escape Sojourn’s wrath and recharge their well being bars to proceed preventing on the battlefield.

4) Widowmaker

Widowmaker within the sport (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Widowmaker is one other glorious counter to Sojourn, however she has to position herself removed from her goal.

As talked about earlier, Sojourn shines in mid-range fight. Nevertheless, Widowmaker can preserve a long way from her opponent, deal large injury to her, and even take her out.

Whereas Sojourn is busy coping with enemies in her excellent vary, this lethal murderer can simply snipe her down from afar.

5) Tracer

Tracer in Overwatch 2 (Picture by way of Blizzard Leisure)

Tracer is quick and may simply outmaneuver Sojourn in Overwatch 2. Nevertheless, to defeat the previous Overwatch Captain, she has to get shut and run circles round her.

Being a terrific flanker, Tracer can deal nice injury to Sojourn and immediately get again to security, because of her Recall capacity.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is at the moment obtainable for obtain on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence S, Xbox Sequence X, and Nintendo Change.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



