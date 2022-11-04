How to counter Roadhog in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the newest addition to the favored hero shooter style and was launched to hold ahead the legacy of its prequel. It got here out as a free-to-play title which shortly boosted the sport’s reputation. Inside simply 10 days of its launch, the publishers celebrated a 25 million participant rely.

Overwatch 2 has three classes of heroes, specifically, Tank, Injury, and Assist. Hailing from Junkertown, Australia, Roadhog belongs to the Tank class and takes benefit of his large well being pool and a strong close-range weapon to discourage enemies from coming nearer.

Roadhog has a complete of three talents, excluding his main weapon that he makes use of on the battlefield. This text will element all of his talents in addition to his counters in Overwatch 2.

This text displays the non-public views of the creator.

Overwatch 2 Roadhog counter picks

Overwatch 2 contains the entire earlier heroes and maps from its prequel together with some new heroes, maps, map pool adjustments, and recreation modes. Blizzard determined that their newest title ought to observe the usual norm of a 5v5 match format as an alternative of the 6v6 format that their predecessor had. As a result of this, minor stability adjustments had been dropped at all the sport’s heroes to easily transition into this transformation.

Being a relatively sturdy and impartial tank hero, Roadhog can tackle a number of foes whereas protecting himself wholesome with a self-healing skill. He has some of the helpful final talents within the recreation that’s able to driving again and dealing a considerable amount of injury to enemies.

Roadhog’s talents in Overwatch 2

Roadhog is a sturdy hero who can stroll into any combat and immediately begin decimating and mitigating loads of injury to guard his teammates. Here’s a checklist of his talents together with a short description.

Scrap Gun (Major Hearth): Shut-range shotgun with large injury output. Proper-click to make the most of a medium-range ball of bullets.

Shut-range shotgun with large injury output. Proper-click to make the most of a medium-range ball of bullets. Chain Hook (L-Shift): Pull an enemy hero shut from a distance throughout the skill’s vary.

Pull an enemy hero shut from a distance throughout the skill’s vary. Take a Breather (E): Drinks a concoction to heal himself and reduces incoming injury for a brief length.

Drinks a concoction to heal himself and reduces incoming injury for a brief length. Complete Hog (Final): Equip a repeatedly firing minigun that may knock again opponents and deal large injury at close-range.

Roadhog counters

Being some of the troublesome heroes to take down in Overwatch 2, Roadhog’s skill to heal himself at brief intervals of time makes it troublesome to burst him down. Moreover, shifting too near him will increase the possibilities of getting hit by one among his talents.

Here’s a checklist of the simplest heroes to cope with Roadhog:

Ana is a help hero who can preserve a protected distance away from Roadhog and injury him repeatedly whereas additionally therapeutic her teammates. Inflicting injury and proscribing Roadhog from therapeutic himself is a superb technique to power him to retreat.

Zarya is a superb counter to Roadhog because of her passive skill of absorbing incoming injury along with her shields. This absorbable injury can then be used to deal bonus injury and gun down Roadhog, even when he is therapeutic himself.

Widowmaker is an efficient distance counter who can be utilized to spam headshots on Roadhog. Since his character mannequin is reasonably massive, it’s simple to attach essential pictures on him, thereby forcing him to heal extra steadily and miss out on staff fights.

Reaper is rightfully known as a tank killer as he can inflict large injury on enemies at shut vary all by himself. He makes use of a pair of demonic shotguns for this function and has two evasion talents that gamers can use to shortly reposition themselves.

These are the most typical counter-picked heroes for Roadhog who can shortly get rid of this deadly tank hero. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for extra Overwatch 2 hero counters and hero guides.



