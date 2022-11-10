How to counter Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt is a staple Tank hero in Overwatch 2 who continues the legacy of his predecessor as some of the brave defenders to have ever existed within the sport. He’s a seasoned fighter and an impenetrable protect that goals to guard the harmless. In accordance with the Overwatch lore, Reinhardt hails from Stuttgart, Germany.

Overwatch 2 has a complete of three hero courses: Tank, Harm, and Help. Reinhardt belongs to the Tank class and types the primary line of protection and speak to for your entire crew. He makes use of a sturdy go well with of armor and a huge melee weapon to crush opponents and take the battle to them.

Reinhardt has a complete of 4 skills aside from his main fireplace that he makes use of to maintain the enemies at bay whereas inflicting injury on them.

Finest counter picks towards Reinhardt in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 comes with all of the heroes and maps that have been part of its predecessor. Nonetheless, the sport obtained an extended record of steadiness adjustments that have been launched to all of the heroes alongside the introduction of recent heroes, maps, sport modes, and map pool adjustments.

Reinhardt is a robust hero who can maintain his floor single-handedly and even take a number of opponents down all by himself. The power of such a rudimentary character shouldn’t be underestimated, and Reinhardt’s skills can virtually cripple a whole crew.

Reinhardt’s skills in Overwatch 2

Reinhardt has a set of skills which are typical for a Tank hero. These skills can be utilized in a wide range of methods to trample the opposing crew. Here’s a record of all his skills with a quick description of every:

Rocket Hammer (Main Hearth): He swings his hammer to deal high-damage melee assaults.

He swings his hammer to deal high-damage melee assaults. Cost (L-Shift): Reinhardt costs ahead. The flexibility can be utilized to pin enemies to partitions.

Reinhardt costs ahead. The flexibility can be utilized to pin enemies to partitions. Hearth Strike (E): Launches a hearth projectile slash in a straight line.

Launches a hearth projectile slash in a straight line. Barrier Fields (Secondary Hearth): Maintain right-click to create a protect that blocks incoming projectiles.

Maintain right-click to create a protect that blocks incoming projectiles. Earthshatter (Final): Reinhardt strikes the hammer on the bottom and knocks out enemies throughout the vary of the power.

Reinhardt counter picks

Reinhardt has a bigger well being pool than most heroes in Overwatch 2 and may use his protect towards virtually any skill thrown his approach. He additionally has skills that grant him the potential to affix fights rapidly and evade crucial conditions.

Here’s a record of one of the best heroes to counter Reinhardt.

Reaper

Bastion

Pharah

Junkrat

Reaper is a Harm hero who takes to the battlefield with two close-range shotgun weapons that may inflict absurd quantities of harm. It’s the excellent device to take down Overwatch 2 heroes with giant character fashions and low mobility, as all of the photographs from Reaper’s weapon can simply join.

Bastion is a superb counter to Tanks within the sport and may burst down virtually any hero in entrance of him utilizing his skill to rework right into a cell minigun. He can shatter via Reinhardt’s barrier and deplete an enormous chunk of his well being pool, which can both remove Reinhardt or power him to retreat.

Pharah is a superb counter to Reinhardt as she will stay airborne for a very long time and steer clear of the vary of Reinhardt’s skills. Her rockets can inflict quite a lot of injury that may rapidly take down Reinhardt’s protect and push again your entire opposing crew with ease.

Junkrat is without doubt one of the few annoying Harm heroes who can spam his grenade launcher from a protected distance. He may also lay metal traps that immobilize Reinhardt whereas your entire crew bursts him down rapidly.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



