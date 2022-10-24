How to counter Reaper in Overwatch 2?

Blizzard launched Overwatch 2 as a sequel to Overwatch, which got here out in 2016, on October 4 as a free-to-play recreation for the lots. It’s designed to hold forth the legacy Overwatch created as one of many dominant esports titles with an enormous neighborhood of followers and gamers backing it.

Overwatch 2 contains a comparable class system for all heroes – Tank, Injury, and Assist. Reaper is a injury hero, who makes use of his mysterious skills to traverse by means of the battlefield in an virtually paranormal capability. His origins haven’t been revealed within the Overwatch lore.

Reaper has a complete of 4 skills other than the first weapon that makes him a stealthy but lethal determine in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2: Reaper is right for breaching enemy backlines

Blizzard Leisure has launched some tweaks to all of the heroes to allow a clean migration into their newest hero-shooter title. All earlier heroes and maps from Overwatch have been carried over to the brand new recreation with the addition of some new heroes and maps as new content material.

Reaper is a robust hero and might output huge quantities of injury that stand a category aside within the class. Wielding twin shotguns, Reaper leaves a hint of dying wherever he units foot and is right for breaching enemy backlines within the new 5v5 match format.

Reaper’s skills in Overwatch 2

Reaper has unexplained skills that may assist him evade and covertly journey to totally different elements of the map with no hint. Here’s a checklist of all his skills with a short description.

Hellfire Shotguns (Main Fireplace): Use two shotguns that may inflict massive quantities of injury at shut vary.

Use two shotguns that may inflict massive quantities of injury at shut vary. Shadow Step (E): Teleport to a distinct place on the map which is within the line of sight.

Teleport to a distinct place on the map which is within the line of sight. Wraith Type (L-Shift): Rework right into a ghost-like type that’s invulnerable to any type of injury.

Rework right into a ghost-like type that’s invulnerable to any type of injury. Dying Blossom (Final): Violently shoot each shotguns that may injury all enemies in vary.

Violently shoot each shotguns that may injury all enemies in vary. The Reaping (Passive): Dealing injury to enemies heals Reaper.

4 heroes can counter Reaper

Reaper is a injury hero who’s most effective at coping with enemies at shut vary as he makes use of shotguns to struggle in Overwatch 2. The hero can evade shortly and retreat to security so you will need to nook him and block off his exit routes.

Here’s a checklist of all of the heroes most effective at taking down Reaper.

Widowmaker Echo Pharah Zenyatta

Widowmaker is a superb counter for Reaper as she will be able to keep her distance and shortly take him out whereas he’s distracted with fights nearer to him. It’s best to take him down whereas he’s attempting to brawl with the staff’s tank and place traps ought to he resolve to shut the gap between him and Widowmaker.

Echo is one other injury hero who can keep her distance from enemies with ease and bombard them with stick explosives. As soon as Reaper falls half wholesome, Echo can use her centered power beam to take him down in mere seconds.

Pharah is the epitome of combating from a distance by dealing huge quantities of injury together with her rocket launcher. She is able to simply monitoring Reaper and taking him down with solely two direct rocket hits. She will moreover push a Reaper again together with her concuss rocket to take care of the benefit.

Zenyatta can solid his Orb of Discord on Reaper to briefly make him extra weak to incoming injury and shackle his means to heal up. This makes him a straightforward goal for the staff to take down with not a lot selection however to flee or respawn.

These are the most effective heroes that may shut down Reaper in Overwatch 2 and put an finish to his reign of terror and dying for the remainder of the sport, making it simpler to cease worrying about backstabbers.

