How to counter Pharah in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 has a complete of 35 Heroes, together with two new additions – Junker Queen and Kiriko – within the Tank and Help lessons, respectively. Blizzard launched this sport as a sequel to Overwatch, which got here out in 2016 and consolidated its place as a hero-shooter esports title, boasting an enormous neighborhood of followers.

Overwatch 2 has three main lessons – Tank, Injury, and Help. Pharah is likely one of the Heroes who has been carried over to Blizzard’s latest after some tweaks and stability adjustments for her to higher match into the brand new surroundings. She belongs to the Injury class and is likely one of the greatest cell characters within the class.

Pharah has a complete of 4 skills, making her able to inflicting excessive injury and versatile motion.

Overwatch 2 Pharah counter picks

Overwatch 2 options your complete roster from Overwatch and likewise its maps with the addition of some new maps and adjustments in map swimming pools for some sport modes. The publishers selected to transition the sport right into a extra normal 5v5 from the previous 6v6 format.

Pharah is an excellent helpful Hero who might be an asset in nearly all crew compositions as she will shortly reposition herself out of frequent attain and is able to being the first injury vendor within the crew.

Pharah’s skills in Overwatch 2

Pharah makes use of a rocket launcher as her main weapon together with jet packs to go airborne. Here’s a listing of all her skills with a brief description.

Pharah counters

Pharah is often a tough goal to hit since she is often airborne and strikes unpredictably till her jet gas runs out. The Hero can be able to shortly distancing herself from enemy gamers.

Here’s a listing of all of the Overwatch 2 Heroes who can counter her:

Widowmaker

Hanzo

Sojourn

Soldier 76

Widowmaker is a direct counter to Pharah. The Hero’s airborne actions make her a straightforward goal for all of its customers since Pharah can’t immediately decide to a sniper within the distance. She will be able to additionally take down Pharah with a direct headshot when totally charged.

Hanzo performs an analogous position to Widowmaker however has to play at a medium vary that’s barely threatening in opposition to a Pharah participant. Nevertheless, the previous can swiftly eliminate the latter with one clear headshot at any vary and likewise make the most of his speedy firing skill to take her down, ought to they push to scale back distance.

Sojourn makes use of an awesome automated weapon that may shortly burst down Pharah mid-air. It does take a degree of monitoring and prediction, however it’s comparatively simpler with an automated weapon that may hearth beams of plasma. That is most helpful when the latter is static whereas utilizing her final skill.

Soldier 76 makes use of a Hitscan main weapon, which makes this hero ultimate for damaging Pharah whereas she is airborne. The latter’s rockets have decrease bullet velocity, so gamers must predict positions whereas firing them to deal most injury.

Soldier 76 gamers can make the most of their dash skill to dodge direct rocket hits and power Pharah to retreat or ship her again to spawn.

This concludes the best counters for Pharah in Overwatch 2 and the Heroes each Pharah participant ought to be cautious of whereas taking part in a match.




