How to counter Orisa in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 options all of the heroes and maps from its prequel, Overwatch, which got here out in 2016. Blizzard plans to proceed the legacy of its older title with the brand new launch because it has gained large traction within the esports scene and has developed its personal neighborhood of followers and gamers.

Overwatch 2 has three major lessons – Tank, Harm, and Assist. Orisa is likely one of the heroes who has been carried over to Blizzard’s newest with a number of tweaks and touches to ensure that it to higher match into the brand new setting. The hero belongs to the Tank class and is likely one of the most most popular characters within the class.

She has a complete of 4 talents that makes her one of many hardest-to-counter heroes in all the sport.

Overwatch 2 Orisa counter picks

Orisa is a extremely suitable tank hero with nearly all injury and help heroes contemplating the flexibility of her talents. The hero is able to being the first and solely tank in sure situations.

Orisa’s talents in Overwatch 2

Orisa makes use of a fusion weapon as the first weapon and makes use of a javelin in two of her talents. Here’s a listing of her talents with a brief description.

Augmented Fusion Driver (Main fireplace): Computerized heat-based weapon which offers extra injury at shut vary.

Vitality Javelin (Secondary fireplace): Launches a javelin towards the enemy knocking them again and stuns the enemy in the event that they hit a wall.

Fortify (L-Shift): Will increase well being quickly, decreases warmth of weapon, decreases incoming injury, and turns into unstoppable for a brief period.

Javelin Spin (E): Spins the Javelin in entrance that blocks all incoming projectiles and melee assaults. Will increase ahead motion pace.

Terra Surge (Final): Channeling capability that anchors enemies within the efficient vary whereas gaining results of Fortify. Press the power keybind once more to launch the surge injury early.

Orisa Counters

Orisa is inherently exhausting to kill and pushed right into a nook however may be countered with very particular hero picks in Overwatch 2. Here’s a listing of all of the heroes who can counter and take down this heavy tank.

Winston

Zenyatta

Junkrat

Reaper

Winston is a robust diving character who can rapidly shut the gap between himself and the enemy together with his leap capability. Orisa might simply win a head-on 1v1 in opposition to Winston, so it is very important make the most of her motion drawback and chip injury slowly from the again line to cripple her defenses.

Zenyatta can rapidly and constantly solid his Orbs of Discord on Orisa, which counters the results of Fortify and makes her take extra incoming injury because of this. Zenyatta can keep a cushty vary away from Orisa and inflict injury repeatedly.

Junkrat is a fast and simple decide to counter any tank hero. He can spam his grenades from medium vary and take away main chunks of Orisa’s well being. He may also place spike traps to immobilize Orisa, which makes it simple for all the crew to group up and take her down.

Reaper is a tank killer at shut ranges with nice evasion talents. He can teleport behind Orisa and take the participant unexpectedly whereas coping with big injury together with his signature twin shotguns. The larger the targets are, the better it’s for Reaper to land all of the photographs, particularly together with his final capability.

This concludes the main counters for Orisa in Overwatch 2 that gamers can play and the heroes Orisa gamers needs to be cautious of whereas taking part in a match. Keep tuned to Sportskeeda for extra hero counters and hero mastery guides.



