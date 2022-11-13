How to counter Lucio in Overwatch 2

Lucio is primarily a healer in Overwatch 2 who belongs to the Assist class in-game and aids his allies whereas taking fights of his personal. Initially from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this Hero goals to result in social change with the assistance of his influential music. He makes use of cutting-edge sound expertise on the battlefield to combat in opposition to enemies in addition to assist the crew in taking management of goals.

Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now, carrying ahead the legacy that its predecessor had begun when it was launched in 2016. The title rapidly rose in recognition and have become a dominant esports title within the hero-shooter and boasts a large supportive neighborhood of followers and gamers alike.

The sport contains a complete of three hero lessons – Tank, Harm, and Assist. Lucio is among the most cellular and formidable Assist class heroes in your complete recreation who can maintain his personal in opposition to a myriad of different Overwatch 2 heroes. His studying curve is steeper than most and requires hours of grinding to good means utilization and motion.

Lucio has 5 skills excluding his main fireplace that he makes use of to disorient enemies and strengthen his crew’s foothold.

Overwatch 2 Lucio counter picks

The builders launched all of the earlier heroes and maps obtainable within the prequel with some tweaks and steadiness modifications to easily transition over to an ordinary 5v5 match format from Overwatch’s unique 6v6 format.

Lucio can survive most battles regardless of being a fragile hero himself solely on account of his skills that make him a tough goal for enemies, as he’s virtually not possible to nook. The character has a colourful persona and may rapidly reposition himself to evade rapid risks.

Skilled Lucio gamers are likely to rely totally on their motion mechanics to outsmart opponent heroes and contest map management whereas awaiting reinforcements in Overwatch 2.

Lucio’s skills in Overwatch 2

Lucio makes use of a modified weapon that may ship out sound waves and injury enemies that transfer sooner and heal whereas they’re close to him. Here’s a record of all the skills that make him such a potent hero.

Sonic Amplifier (Major Fireplace): Shoot out sonic blasts in bursts that deal injury to enemies.

Shoot out sonic blasts in bursts that deal injury to enemies. Crossfade (L-Shift): Allows gamers to change between velocity enhance and therapeutic that impacts all teammates within the efficient vary.

Allows gamers to change between velocity enhance and therapeutic that impacts all teammates within the efficient vary. Amp it up (E): Boosts the impact of the lively impact – velocity enhance or therapeutic.

Boosts the impact of the lively impact – velocity enhance or therapeutic. Sound Wave (Secondary Fireplace): Proper-click to launch a concussive sonic blast that may knock again enemies.

Proper-click to launch a concussive sonic blast that may knock again enemies. Sound Barrier (Final): Short-term enhance the well being pool of all allies within the efficient vary.

Short-term enhance the well being pool of all allies within the efficient vary. Wall Trip (Passive): Soar on a close-by wall or different map buildings to run alongside it and canopy tough terrain.

Lucio counters

Lucio has a decrease well being pool than most heroes however is difficult to nook on account of his agility. Not many gamers can counter Lucio successfully, however with the proper crew composition, it’s doable to close him down.

Here’s a record of one of the best counters for Lucio.

Pharah is a Harm class hero who can stay airborne for more often than not she is alive. Her rockets are sluggish however will be utilized to foretell Lucio’s motion whereas dealing large quantities of injury that can both kill or drive him to retreat. Pharah can stay out of Lucio’s vary, serving to her keep away from a lot of the incoming injury.

Sombra is one other Harm class hero who can flip invisible and breach the enemy’s line of protection whereas focusing on Assist heroes hiding behind the quilt of their Tanks. By silencing Lucio, she will rapidly burst him down together with her SMG weapon earlier than he has an opportunity to react and retaliate.

Moira is a deadly Assist class hero who has an amazing evasion means that will increase her mobility. She will be able to drain Lucio’s well being pool rapidly and remove him from the match repeatedly by actively therapeutic herself throughout fights.

Bastion is an Overwatch 2 Tank killer injury class hero who can just about soften most Tank heroes whereas in his Sentry mode. Monitoring Lucio with a minigun allows gamers to shoot him down with out a lot problem whereas leaving the opponents helpless. He additionally packs grenades in his package that may keep on with enemy heroes and chip off an enormous chunk of their well being pool.

These are the simplest counters for Lucio that can finish his saga of absurd wall-running and steady therapeutic. You should definitely comply with Sportskeeda for the newest information and Overwatch 2 hero counter guides.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei



