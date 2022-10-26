How to counter Genji in Overwatch 2?

Genji is a Harm Hero in Overwatch 2 who excels in close-quarter fight. This ninja can mount any floor and assault his foes in fast succession. Being a Harm Hero, Genji’s main duties contain in search of engagement and securing as many eliminations as attainable.

In Overwatch 2, every Hero fulfills a sure function which has its particular duties within the match. These roles are:

Genji’s set of skills permits him to be fast along with his actions and outmaneuver enemies in a wide range of situations whereas dealing huge harm. Nonetheless, the Hero underwhelms in the case of partaking in conflicts from a distance. This text will take a look at tips on how to cope with this cyborg ninja, who’s broadly considered among the finest Heroes within the sport.

Greatest Heroes to counter Genji in Overwatch 2

Genji is not new to Overwatch 2 and has been current within the title because the authentic sport’s launch again in Could 2016. He’s a fan favourite Hero and is commonly most popular by veteran gamers. Nonetheless, one requires immense apply to make the most of Genji and be a dominant drive within the match.

To counter this cyborg ninja, the next Heroes are really helpful:

1) Lucio

Lucio (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

Lucio is a superb counter to Genji in Overwatch 2. His Soundwave potential permits him to push enemies again. This can be utilized to forestall Genji from getting shut. The Harm Hero solely excels in close-quarter engagements, so conserving distance ought to be useful in negating his strengths.

Furthermore, Lucio’s final ‘Sound Barrier’ enhances his well being and all of the allies in his line of sight. This prevents Genji from inflicting vital harm. This can be a sensible counter to his Dragonblade. This offers Lucio’s teammates ample time to ship sufficient harm to Genji to drive him to retreat and even remove him.

2) Sombra

Sombra (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

Sombra is a Harm Hero in Overwatch 2. Her potential to hack her adversaries units her aside from the remainder of the roster. This tech genius has nice potential within the staff and might render her enemies innocent.

As her staff fights amid chaos, her ‘Hack’ in addition to EMP, prevents her foes from utilizing their skills and thus, makes them a better goal. Furthermore, hacked targets take extra harm from her.

Since Genji likes to rise up shut and private, Sombra can conveniently deploy her Hack potential and forestall him from utilizing most of his powers, together with his deflect. She will then proceed to shoot Genji along with her SMG to deal greater harm and probably take him out.

By combining her hacks with the power to go invisible, she will simply flank Genji as he stays busy tackling different opponents.

3) Winston

Winston (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

Winston is the proper Tank Hero in Overwatch 2 to counter Genji. He’s a bullet sponge and might take up many hits earlier than retreating to security. Moroever, this Tank Hero possesses excessive mobility stats, permitting him to maneuver conveniently by way of the map.

Winston’s Tesla Canon is what a Genji participant fears. It can’t be deflected by the cyborg ninja and can inflict ample harm on him, forcing him to fall again. Moreover, since Winston can take enormous hits, Genji can not go face-to-face in opposition to him.

Equally, his Barrier Projector can stop him and his teammates from taking harm in opposition to Genji’s shurikens.

4) Mei

Mei (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

One other Harm Hero on the checklist, Mei, possesses the power to freeze her foes proper of their tracks and even gradual them down. Regardless of being classed as a Harm Hero, her utility set makes her extra of a Help character.

Genji is agile and might cowl giant distances rapidly. His energy lies in his potential to maneuver quick and deal harm up shut. Nonetheless, if he can not get near his enemies, his potential is wasted. Mei excels precisely at this, as she will gradual him down and forestall him from getting near his adversaries.

As soon as he loses his tempo, Genji turns into a simple goal for all of Mei’s teammates to remove him.

5) Zarya

Zarya (Picture through Blizzard Leisure)

Zarya is one other Tank Hero within the checklist of counter characters to Genji. Her Particle Cannon’s beam can’t be deflected by Genji and therefore, she will constantly harm the ninja Hero.

Moreover, her Particle Barrier is a superb technique to take in all of Genji’s incoming harm and use it to reinforce her Canon’s harm output, inflicting extra harm. Equally, she will make use of her Projected Barrier to guard the healers within the staff.

On prime of this, Zarya’s Graviton Surge can immobilize Genji and trigger him to take huge harm.

That is all there may be to find out about countering Genji in Overwatch 2. All of the listed Heroes provide totally different playstyles that may counter the cyborg ninja by profiting from his weaknesses.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title and is at present accessible for obtain on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection S, Xbox Collection X, and Nintendo Change.

