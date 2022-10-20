How to counter D.Va in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the newest addition to the checklist of multiplayer hero shooters by Blizzard Leisure. The sport was launched on October 4, 2022, as a prequel to Overwatch, which got here out in 2016.

Overwatch 2 comes with three predominant classes of heroes — Tank, Injury, and Help. D.Va is a Tank hero with a myriad of talents and add-ons that can be utilized to rapidly evade imminent threats.

Benefiting from D.Va’s defensive shortcomings is an effective way to take care of the Tank hero in Overwatch 2

D.Va makes use of a state-of-the-art mech to combat off enemies which have excessive harm output in sure ranges. The hero is without doubt one of the highest-rated Tanks within the sport as a consequence of her versatility in numerous conditions. She is a good choose for newcomers.

Nonetheless, D.Va is relatively simple to remove as soon as gamers have recognized the gaps in her protection.

D.Va’s talents

D.VA comes geared up with a high-tech mech that’s able to absorbing a great deal of harm. It additionally blocks numerous incoming harm.

Here’s a checklist of D.Va’s talents in Overwatch 2 with a quick rationalization:

Gentle Gun: That is the weapon D.Va makes use of exterior her mech.

That is the weapon D.Va makes use of exterior her mech. Boosters (L-Shift): D.Va makes use of booster jets on her mech to fly within the ahead route.

D.Va makes use of booster jets on her mech to fly within the ahead route. Protection Matrix (Secondary Hearth): D.Va initiatives a clear defensive defend that blocks all incoming projectile assaults.

D.Va initiatives a clear defensive defend that blocks all incoming projectile assaults. Micro Missiles (E): Launches a volley of rockets within the route the place the crosshairs are pointed.

Launches a volley of rockets within the route the place the crosshairs are pointed. Eject (Passive): D.Va has a passive that robotically ejects her out of her mech when it’s destroyed.

D.Va has a passive that robotically ejects her out of her mech when it’s destroyed. Self Destruct (Final): D.Va overloads her mech and ejects out to security earlier than it explodes after a brief delay. It may deal huge harm that may take down wholesome tanks as effectively.

D.Va overloads her mech and ejects out to security earlier than it explodes after a brief delay. It may deal huge harm that may take down wholesome tanks as effectively. Name Mech (Alternate Final): When exterior her mech, D.Va can use an alternate final potential that drops a brand new mech for her to make use of.

D.Va counters

D.Va doesn’t possess any potential to heal herself or the mech. This implies it may be simple for opponents to maintain dealing harm to her and in the end take her down. The hero is especially weak when ejected out of her mech.

Listed here are a number of the greatest counters to make use of towards D.Va in Overwatch 2:

Reaper

Junkrat

Bastion

Sombra

Reaper is a lethal hero who can deal plenty of harm at shut vary. His signature twin shotguns can rapidly eat away at D.Va’s well being and power her to eject. When this occurs, she is going to grow to be extra susceptible than a helpless and cornered help hero.

Junkrat is a good choose towards all Tank heroes in Overwatch 2. He can be utilized to spam steady rounds of grenades from a secure distance whereas inserting metal traps in case D.Va decides to push shut utilizing her motion potential. Trapping D.Va will make her a sitting duck. All the group can then group up and destroy her in mere seconds.

Bastion is one other Tank killer within the sport. There are solely so many incoming projectiles that D.Va will be capable to block. Bastion can proceed to unload heavy ammunition rounds repeatedly to annihilate the mech and eject her.

Sombra is a good choose towards heroes like D.Va as she will be able to stealthily go round and hack her opponent, disabling the participant’s entry to her motion and damage-blocking talents.

Whereas Sombra’s firepower may be inadequate to take down D.Va fully, it nonetheless disables the Tank hero from coming into fights rapidly. She is going to then grow to be a straightforward goal for allies to take down.

These are all the most effective counters that gamers can use towards D.Va in battle.

Overwatch 2 is at present obtainable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence consoles, Nintendo Change, and PC.

