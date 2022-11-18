How to counter Brigitte in Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer first-person hero shooter with objective-based gameplay and a wide range of sport modes, together with Arcade and Ranked.

Overwatch 2’s hero roster has grown, with a brand new character added to every of the three roles: DPS, Tank, and Assist. The sport has additionally been rebalanced, with staff sizes decreased from six to 5 and every squad consisting of just one Tank.

Brigitte is generally available to cowl some Tank/Assist hybrid floor. She is a wonderful secondary help selection as a result of she permits gamers to protect their staff, deal some harm, and heal the staff passively.

This information will train gamers every little thing they should find out about Brigitte’s talents and the best way to counter them successfully.

Heroes in Overwatch 2 who can counter Brigitte

Brigitte is a help hero in Overwatch 2 who can heal and enhance the stats of her allies. Her presence on the map is important.

If Brigitte is on the opposing aspect, she may be tough to cope with. Nonetheless, there are just a few heroes in Overwatch 2 who can promptly defeat her.

Brigitte doesn’t deal a lot harm, however she will maintain her allies within the sport longer through the use of her protect and whip. Her allies’ pace and armor will also be elevated with the Rally means.

It is not a good suggestion to get too near this help hero as a result of she will hit you along with her Rocket flail. Preventing her from a distance is the perfect technique.

Excessive-mobility DPS and ranged firepower are the perfect counters one can use in opposition to Brigitte. She is designed to struggle in the midst of the battle, so any heroes capturing from afar can simply shred her shields and render her defenseless.

There are particular heroes that may simply be used to defeat Brigitte. A few of them are listed under:

Bastion

Pharah

Sombra

Junkrat

Widowmaker

Bastion

Hanzo

Bastion

Brigitte’s protect isn’t as highly effective as that of a tank hero. Utilizing a heavy hitter like Bastion, gamers can remove her with out getting too shut. His rotary cannon can simply penetrate her protect, permitting gamers and their teammates to kill her extra simply.

Pharah

Pharah’s means to fly poses a menace to Brigitte. She will rain down fireplace from above, and splash harm can penetrate Brigitte’s protect.

Sombra

Brigitte’s therapeutic and rallying talents make her difficult to cope with. One can use Sombra’s hacking means to render her ineffective.

Junkrat

To counter Brigitte’s Rally, gamers can use Junkrat’s Metal Traps and Mines. One also can use his Frag Launcher to interrupt down her protect.

Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is a sniper who can deal huge harm from afar. Brigitte is virtually powerless in opposition to her.

Hanzo

Hanzo is a long-range DPS in Overwatch 2 who can simply break Brigitte’s Protect Barrier from a secure distance whereas she is powerless to cease him.

The hero has glorious mobility. He can use his Wall Climb passive and Leap to simply keep away from Brigitte’s Rocket Flail. If her Protect Barrier is lowered or damaged, he also can kill her with a single headshot.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



