How to counter Bastion in Overwatch 2?

Followers of Overwatch 2 can lastly play with Bastion after it was eliminated attributable to an in-game bug. All of the older heroes and maps had been carried over to the brand new title, with Bizzard introducing just a few steadiness adjustments and tweaks to all of them. This was performed for a extra fluid transition over to the usual 5v5 format that Overwatch 2 adopted as a substitute of its prequel’s 6v6.

The sport options three lessons – Tank, Injury, and Help. Bastion belongs to the harm class with the flexibility to take down even the tankiest of heroes with the assistance of his talents. The hero has sluggish motion pace and no evasion talents that make it laborious for gamers to reposition within the face of adversity.

Bastion has 4 talents that focus on inflicting as a lot harm as doable on the enemy heroes whereas sustaining a cushty distance.

Junkrat, D.VA, and extra Bastion counter picks in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 was launched by Blizzard with the purpose of succeeding the legacy of Overwatch, which got here out in 2016 and established itself as a well-known esports title. Aside from adjustments to the heroes, the writer additionally made just a few map pool adjustments and launched just a few new maps and recreation modes.

Bastion isn’t just an ordinary struggle robotic that concentrates on taking down its enemies with sheer firepower. It is likely one of the remnants from the Omnic Disaster that fought within the battle in opposition to humanity and has unknown origins based on the Overwatch lore.

Bastion’s talents in Overwatch 2

Earlier than understanding Bastion’s counters, it is very important know its talents. Bastion makes use of an in-built assault rifle and has the flexibility to rework itself into completely different modes relying on what the scenario requires. Here’s a checklist of all its talents with a quick description.

Configuration Recon (Major Hearth): Bastion traverses the map with a light-weight computerized weapon with excessive accuracy.

Bastion traverses the map with a light-weight computerized weapon with excessive accuracy. Configuration Assault (L-Shift): The robotic transforms right into a cell assault unit with a minigun that may output a big burst of injury.

The robotic transforms right into a cell assault unit with a minigun that may output a big burst of injury. A-36 Tactical Grenade (E): Launches a grenade that may bounce off partitions and explodes when involved with enemies or after a brief delay.

Launches a grenade that may bounce off partitions and explodes when involved with enemies or after a brief delay. Configuration Artillery (Final): Bastion transforms right into a stationary mortar and fires as much as three pictures at designated areas accessible within the vary of the flexibility.

Bastion counters

The hero can take out a number of enemies attributable to its excessive harm output and a bigger well being pool that compensates for its incapacity to reposition freely.

Here’s a checklist of the very best Overwatch 2 heroes who can take down Bastion.

Junkrat D.VA Roadhog Reaper

Junkrat can simply shut down Bastion as he can spam grenades within the neighborhood, which limits the protected space for the robotic, and ultimately will get cornered because it has no motion talents. Junkrat can even place metal traps that can fully expose Bastion to all incoming harm, making it a sitting duck for goal follow.

D.VA is a superb counter for Bastion as she will be able to block incoming projectiles and bullets with ease along with her protection matrix. The assault skill turns into ineffective in opposition to D.VA and she will be able to bombard it with a volley of rockets.

Roadhog is a tank hero who can deal most harm at shut vary along with his main weapon. He can simply assault Bastion by pulling it shut and spamming bullets in its big steel body as he has no alternative however to both struggle or run.

Reaper is a superb counter for any hero with a excessive well being depend and an enormous character mannequin. He can shortly traverse behind the enemy line along with his talents and spam his twin shotguns on Bastion. It’s simpler to land pictures on such a big hero at shut vary and can take at most 5 to six pictures to go down.

These are probably the most environment friendly heroes that may shortly eliminate Bastion in any recreation mode and finish its steady barrage of bullets.

