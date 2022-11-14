How to counter Baptiste in Overwatch 2?

Baptiste is a support-class hero in Overwatch 2, who’s an adept combatant in addition to a healer who aids his staff on the battlefield to last more and struggle extra fiercely. He’s a medic who packs heavy firepower with cutting-edge know-how that may cease enemies of their tracks and take map management.

Overwatch 2 has been out for over a month now and carries ahead the legacy began by its predecessor. Blizzard Leisure launched its newest title within the hero-shooter style and it shortly rose in reputation, establishing itself as a dominant esports title.

Overwatch 2 has a complete of three hero courses – Tank, Harm, and Help. Baptiste is a succesful battle-hardened medic combatant who can maintain his floor towards the opposing staff whereas offering much-required help. He has varied talents that may defend his allies from imminent loss of life and amplify their outgoing harm to ship enemy heroes to their graves.

Baptiste has a complete of 4 talents excluding his main weapon that he makes use of to turn into a formidable power on any map.

Baptiste understands the significance of offering teammates with needed assist in Overwatch 2

Your entire earlier roster of heroes and maps are featured in Overwatch 2 with extra ones to extend the content material on this new title. The builders deemed it essential to introduce sure steadiness modifications and tweaks to heroes throughout the board. This allowed the participant base to transition easily into the usual 5v5 match format as a substitute of the unique 6v6 format that was adopted in Overwatch.

Baptiste follows a path that he solid for himself, therapeutic the place he can and preventing when he’s required to. Following the noble path of therapeutic the world and aiding his allies to win essential battles, he can stand steadfast towards nice odds and safe the final word victory even within the face of adversity.

Baptiste’s talents in Overwatch 2

Earlier than delving into Baptiste’s counter picks, you will need to know his talents. Baptiste understands the wants on the battlefield and the significance of offering teammates with the required assist that may shortly flip the tide of their favor. His talents enable him to rejuvenate his staff whereas he holds the fort down, offering time for all the staff to regroup. Here’s a listing of all his talents.

Biotic Launcher (Main Fireplace): Fireplace in bursts of three rounds that damages enemies. The weapon can be utilized as a launcher on allies to heal them.

Fireplace in bursts of three rounds that damages enemies. The weapon can be utilized as a launcher on allies to heal them. Regenerative Burst (L-Shift): Activate to immediately heal allies in an space of impact.

Activate to immediately heal allies in an space of impact. Immortality Subject (E): Deploy a drone that protects allies from dying. The drone might be destroyed by enemies.

Deploy a drone that protects allies from dying. The drone might be destroyed by enemies. Amplification Matrix (Final): Create a matrix that amplifies outgoing harm of allies and in addition will increase therapeutic results.

Create a matrix that amplifies outgoing harm of allies and in addition will increase therapeutic results. Exo Boots (Passive): Crouch to achieve a better and extra highly effective leap.

Genji, Sombra, and extra Baptiste counters

Baptiste is a fragile hero however has evasion talents that make it laborious to nook him straight and take him down. He additionally holds a number of talents that may present him with sufficient help for his staff to regroup and assist him in his battles

Listed here are the simplest heroes who can remove Baptiste.

D.VA is a tank hero who can deal huge quantities of harm and even block incoming projectiles. She will use her motion talents to shut the hole between her and Baptiste whereas blasting him down. She will additionally chase him down in a situation the place he makes use of his evasion talents to rejuvenate.

Genji is a high-damage output hero in Overwatch 2 who can transfer erratically, making it actually troublesome for gamers to trace his actions and shoot him down. He can shortly carry out jumps and wall climbs to get to excessive floor and shoot down Baptiste earlier than he has an opportunity to react. Genji may make the most of his sprint capacity to chase and remove him, ought to he attempt to retreat to cowl.

Roadhog is an absolute menace who can shortly regenerate his personal well being and carry on preventing with out having to retreat. Utilizing his hook capacity, he can isolate Baptiste from the opposing staff and burst him down together with his shotguns, earlier than he can deploy therapeutic countermeasures.

Sombra is a damage-class hero who can shortly breach the enemy’s line of defense along with her invisibility and take down helps cowering behind the quilt of their tanks. She will silence Baptiste’s talents and burst him down along with her SMG weapon and take away him from the equation simply.

This concludes with the simplest heroes to select towards a Baptiste participant to close down his immortalizing talents on the battlefield. You’ll want to observe Sportskeeda for the newest updates and extra Overwatch 2 hero counter guides.

