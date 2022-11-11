How to convert weekly boss materials in Genshin Impact: Talent materials guide

Genshin Influence gamers who’re attempting to degree up their character’s abilities might discover that they do not have the best weekly boss supplies for his or her particular character. Prior to now, the one option to get round this problem was to attend for every week to move to get one other probability on the proper materials. Nevertheless, followers now have an alternate technique to acquire boss supplies that may save weeks of labor and Resin.

Those that try to get a brand new character’s abilities leveled up will certainly need to reap the benefits of this technique. Here is how one can convert weekly boss supplies in Genshin Influence.

Find out how to use Dream Solvent in Genshin Influence

Dream Solvent is a cloth which you can purchase by defeating weekly bosses in Genshin Influence, and it’s used to transform one boss materials into one other. This may be extremely helpful when attempting to degree up a personality’s abilities, as every character requires sure boss supplies for use, and every boss drops random parts each week.

You’ll want to make nice use of this materials when attempting to degree characters who make the most of Scaramouche’s supplies, particularly early on. Here is how one can use it:

1) Purchase Dream Solvent

Dream Solvent is a uncommon drop from weekly bosses, which means you will want to spend Resin after defeating foes like Signora, Raiden Shogun, or the brand new Scaramouche weekly boss. Every time you spend Resin in Genshin Influence, you have got an opportunity to accumulate a Dream Solvent, and with a ton of weekly bosses to beat, you’ll possible get at the least one every week. As soon as it’s obtained, it can go into the stock for later use.

2) Head to an Alchemy Desk

I want dream solvent to transform this into Xiao’s expertise supplies Dx I need dream solvent to convert this into Xiao’s talent materials Dx https://t.co/C741Zmoy7Q

Alchemy Tables might be present in virtually each main metropolis in Teyvat, and it is possible for you to to acknowledge them from their distinctive icon overhead or the NPC that’s usually tending to the desk. One of many best tables to achieve is the one in Liyue. It is situated simply above the Adventurer’s Guild and proper subsequent to a waypoint.

Tables can be crafted and left in a Serenitea Pot for ease of entry. After reaching a desk, you will want to work together with it after which swap the desk’s mode to the Convert choice. That is the second choice on the high of the menu, and it’ll convey up a big checklist of convertible gadgets.

3) Convert the boss materials

thanks zhongli, your dream solvent gave me motivation to transform childe’s drop, which was one thing i saved mulling over since dream solvent is tough to get and that i needed to save lots of them. now i can lastly degree up diona. simply need to farm some mora. thanks zhongli, your dream solvent gave me motivation to transform childe’s drop, which was one thing i saved mulling over since dream solvent is tough to get and that i needed to save lots of them. now i can lastly degree up diona. simply need to farm some mora. 😍 https://t.co/Hf4o5I796N

As soon as within the conversion menu, you may choose the merchandise that you’re attempting to create from the checklist. Each boss materials is listed right here, however you have to be conscious that conversion can solely happen between supplies from the identical boss.

You’ll then have the ability to choose which materials you need to use because the ingredient for conversion by clicking on the small circle subsequent to the paper icon. After selecting the correct ingredient, you merely must click on convert to transmute their boss materials into your required one.

Genshin Influence followers will certainly need to reap the benefits of this mechanic as it can save loads of time and Resin.

