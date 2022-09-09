How can I management one other laptop from my laptop?

“There’s one thing improper with my mother’s laptop. I want to assist her repair her laptop however I can’t troubleshoot in particular person.How can I management one other laptop from my laptop and supply distant help?”

Tips on how to management one laptop from one other [3 options]

You’ve bought a number of instruments to regulate one other laptop remotely. Choosing the proper one could make issues a lot simpler. On this part, we’ll introduce 3 choices on how you can management one laptop from one other. Make a alternative after cautious comparability.

Possibility 1. Remotely management one other laptop by way of AnyViewer [highly recommended]

The primary and in addition the highly-recommended possibility on how you can management a pc from one other laptop is to make use of the free but skilled distant desktop softwareAnyViewer. It has the next benefits:

Suitable . It helps a number of Home windows variations, from Home windows 7 to Home windows 11. It additionally helps iOS gadgets, permitting you to entry the distant laptop out of your iPhone or iPad.

. It helps a number of Home windows variations, from Home windows 7 to Home windows 11. It additionally helps iOS gadgets, permitting you to entry the distant laptop out of your iPhone or iPad. Unattended . It helps unattended distant connections,permitting you to offer distant help to an unattended laptop.

. It helps unattended distant connections,permitting you to offer distant help to an unattended laptop. Safe . Your knowledge has been safely guarded by Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) encryption; you’re free of knowledge leakage.

. Your knowledge has been safely guarded by Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) encryption; you’re free of knowledge leakage. Quick & steady . It’s developed by a robust technical workforce, offering you with a steady and quick distant connection.

. It’s developed by a robust technical workforce, offering you with a steady and quick distant connection. Environment friendly. There’s a taskbar on the highest center of the display screen, you’ll be able to take fast operations, like restarting or shutting down the pc, opening the Activity Supervisor and Command Immediate.

Step 1. Obtain, set up, and launch AnyViewer on bothcomputers.

Step 2. On the distant laptop, go to Log in, after which click on Enroll. (If you have already got signed up on its official web site, you’ll be able to log in straight.)

Step 3. Fill within the join data and click on Enroll to get your individual AnyViewer account.

Step 4. Then you’ll be able to see you efficiently logged in to AnyViewer. Your system will robotically be assigned to the account you’ve logged in to.

Step 5. Log in to the identical AnyViewer account on the native laptop. Go to the System tab, then click on Distant management to realize unattended distant entry to the goal laptop.

Step 6. After connecting efficiently, you will notice a menu on the highest. Click on Operation, you’ll be able to take shortly open the instruments that you could be want to repair your laptop drawback.

Possibility 2. Management one other laptop remotely by way of Chrome Distant Desktop

The second possibility is to regulate one other laptop remotely by way of Chrome Distant Desktop. However you should use this instrument provided that …

You might have downloaded and put in the Chrome browser on each computer systems.

You might have registered and logged in to the identical Google account on each computer systems.

Step 1.On theremote laptop, Open Chrome Distant Desktop obtain web page. Click on Distant Entry first after which click on the blue obtain button.

Step 2. After robotically leaping to the chrome internet retailer, click on Add to Chrome to obtain Chrome Distant Desktop.

Step 3. Click on on Add extension to substantiate the set up.

Step 4. Click on on Settle for & Set up to put in it.

Step 5. Enter a reputation on your laptop after which click on on Subsequent.

Step 6. Select a PIN with at the least 6 numbers, enter it twice, after which click on Begin to start out this system.

Step 7. On the consumer laptop, open the Chrome browser and navigate right here. Then log in to the identical Google account. As soon as logged in, you’ll be able to see the accessible computer systems.

Step 8. Click on on the pc arrange beforehand, and enter its PIN. Then you possibly can begin your distant management.

Possibility 3. Hook up with the distant PC from one other utilizing Distant Desktop Connection

The ultimate possibility on how you can management computer remotely from one other computer is to make use of the Distant Desktop Connection. You need to use this instrument provided that …

You might have already recognized the IP handle, PC identify and password of theremote laptop.

The distant laptop and the native laptop are inside LAN or WiFi.In any other case, it’s worthwhile to arrange port forwarding or use a VPN.

The distant laptop is working Home windows 11/10/8.1 Enterprise/Professional Version or Home windows 7 Professional, Enterprise, Final, and Home windows Server OS after Home windows Server 2008.

Step 1. On the remotecomputer, press Win + R, enter “sysdm.cpl” within the field and pressEnter to open System Properties.

Step 2. Go to the Distant tab, and be sure that “Enable distant connections to this laptop” is checked. After which click on OK. Now, the distant laptop are able to be accessed remotely.

Step 3. On the native PC, kind in “distant desktop connection” within the search field and double click on to open it.

Step 4. Enter the IP addressof the distant laptop after which click on Join.

Step 5. Enter the password of the distant laptop and click on OK. Tick Keep in mind me in case you want. Then the distant connection will likely be established.

Closing phrases

This submit primarily introduces 3 choices on how you can management one laptop from one other. You’re free to decide on amongst AnyViewer, Chrome Distant Desktop, and Distant Desktop Connection. For these 3 instruments, AnyViewer is the one that’s extremely advisable. Why?

In contrast with Chrome Distant Desktop, AnyViewer helps twin screens, direct file switch, and a number of customers, whereas all these aren’t supported by Chrome Distant Desktop.

In contrast with Distant Desktop Connection, AnyViewer helps direct distant management even when the 2 computer systems aren’t inside LAN or WiFi. Apart from, AnyViewer helps Home windows House and Starter editions. Once more, each aren’t supported by Distant Desktop Connection.

In conclusion, AnyViewer is the distant desktop instrument that’s extremely advisable. With it, you’ll be able to join to a different laptop out of your laptop and provide distant help with ease. Obtain it proper now and uncover extra by your self!