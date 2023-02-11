How to complete Welcome to Hogwarts quest

Welcome to Hogwarts is the second principal quest gamers will entry in Hogwarts Legacy. It straight follows the occasions of the prologue and is your first expertise on the magic college. Given the search’s timing within the total context, there are many early recreation actions to contain your self in.

Many of the duties at this stage are fundamental, and the sport will information you from one to the following. It would allow you to decide your own home and take your first steps at being a witch or wizard.

Regardless of the comparatively linear nature of occasions, Welcome to Hogwarts might be complicated. Let’s check out all of the quests you’ll contain your self in at this level and what’s one of the best ways so that you can full them in Hogwarts Legacy.

Welcome to Hogwarts helps you’re taking your child steps in Hogwarts Legacy

The Welcome to Hogwarts questline begins the place Path to Hogwarts ends. At this level within the recreation, you’ve gotten reached Hogwarts, and your journey within the wizarding world is about to start.

You have got lastly reached Hogwarts together with Professor Fig after surviving Gringotts. A lot of the magic and its mysteries are nonetheless unclear to you.

The sorting ceremony assigns you your own home in Hogwarts (Picture through Avalanche Software program)

You must attend the sorting ceremony, the place your own home is determined. After this, Professor Weasley will escort you to your own home’s widespread room.

Sleep by way of the evening, and within the morning, work together with three of your housemates. The dialogue choice you select will likely be as much as you and has no important consequence in your future in Hogwarts Legacy.

The widespread room additionally turns into accessible on this questline (Picture through Avalanche Software program)

The Welcome to Hogwarts quest will now require you to fulfill Professor Weasley. Comply with the yellow marker in your minimap. She’s going to hand you the Wizard’s Subject Information, which will likely be your trusted companion in Hogwarts Legacy. Other than aiding you in exploration, the information additionally means that you can refresh your lore and follow magical spells.

Comply with Professor Weasley outdoors the widespread room and solid Revelio on a close-by bust. This may let you earn a information web page, which is a superb means of incomes XP and finishing area information challenges.

Professor Weasley will likely be a standard companion within the early phases (Picture through Avalanche Software program)

The subsequent step in The Welcome to Hogwarts questline is to study in regards to the Floo Flames. Comply with Professor Weasley as soon as extra, who will inform you all about it, after which use the prompts on the map to entry the community. After studying about it, quick journey to the Central Corridor Floo flame.

When you attain Central Corridor, comply with Professor Weasley, who will inform you in regards to the courses. As soon as performed, you possibly can substitute the provides you might need misplaced.

You’ll discover Professor Fig standing beside you by the Central Corridor fountain. Open the map and comply with the prompts that seem in your display screen. You’re going to get to attend your top notch and select between Protection In opposition to the Darkish Arts or Charms.

This may full the Welcome to Hogwarts Questline in Hogwarts Legacy. As talked about earlier, the actions at this stage are all fairly fundamental however have loads of significance in the long term.



