How to complete the Twisted Firestarter quest in The Witcher 3 next-gen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is well probably the most beloved entry in developer CD Projekt Pink’s role-playing sport sequence. The sport shouldn’t be solely identified to be a very good entry in The Witcher sequence, but additionally an outstanding role-playing title as a complete, thought of by many as top-of-the-line titles launched for the eighth technology of online game consoles.

Developer CD Projekt Pink not too long ago launched a free next-gen replace for all house owners of the sport, which massively overhauls the visuals and provides a number of quality-of-life and gameplay tweaks that followers have been asking for because the sport’s launch.

Regardless of its age, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt continues to be one of many best-looking open-world video video games on the market. With lush forests, densely populated cities, and vibrant environments, The Witcher 3 is well one of the vital immersive role-playing video games in existence. The immersion issue is additional enhanced by the next-gen replace obtainable for PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X|S and PC.

Very similar to some other open-world role-playing sport, The Wither 3 is chock-full of some actually memorable and improbable aspect quests complementing the first storyline of the sport. The ‘Twisted Firestarter’ is one such non-compulsory questline in The Witcher 3 that gives a very partaking narrative, alongside some very helpful rewards.

The Twisted Firestarter aspect quest is supposed to be an introduction to The Witcher 3’s immaculate gameplay programs

The Twisted Firestarter aspect quest is a really brief aspect quest that gamers can full pretty early within the sport. Very similar to most essential quests and aspect content material within the White Orchard, the Twisted Firestarter is supposed to be an introductory quest that familiarizes gamers with the stainless gameplay mechanics of The Witcher 3.

Whereas the free next-gen replace massively overhauled the graphics and gameplay of the sport, it didn’t alter any of the quests or aspect content material in The Witcher 3’s vanilla model. Gamers do get a greater gameplay expertise, given the improved fight animations, controls, and HUD format, however they will not miss out on any of the sport’s many questlines that had been current within the unique launch.

Nevertheless, CD Projekt Pink did repair a number of the damaged quests in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that had been by no means patched within the vanilla model of the sport or the “Sport of the 12 months” version that was launched later.

Listed here are the steps to finish the Twisted Firestarter aspect quest in The Witcher 3:

The search begins when you speak to Willis at his burnt down forge in Woesong Bridge, the place he asks Geralt to discover a lacking arsonist.

After chatting with Willis and accepting the search, you need to use Geralt’s Witcher senses to select up a set of human tracks behind the burnt down constructing.

tracks behind the burnt down constructing. Following the tracks will take you to the banks close to the Woesong Bridge.

Woesong Bridge. Right here, you might want to look at the tracks subsequent to a ship on the shore.

You should comply with the tracks below the Woesong Bridge and search for extra tracks additional upstream.

Following the tracks will lead you to the arsonist’s boots mendacity close by, with extra tracks resulting in a home by means of the village.

One can find the home stuffed with early-game objects and consumables, which shall be helpful throughout future adventures within the sport’s open world.

The injured arsonist may be discovered within the again room of the home.

As soon as you discover the arsonist, you’ll have the choice to both flip him in to the Nilfgaardian troopers for stealing from Willis or let him go.

When you determine to show within the arsonist, Willis will give Geralt a store low cost, with the miscreant presumably getting hanged by the Niflgaardian troopers. Nevertheless, if you happen to as an alternative determine to let the arsonist go, Geralt will achieve the belief of the native townsfolk, opening up extra aspect quests for him to pursue.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is full of memorable and branching storylines, with the Twisted Firestarter being one of many very first aspect quests that gamers come upon whereas exploring the breathtakingly stunning world of the sport.

