How to complete the side job and more

Cyberpunk 2077 would possibly nonetheless be controversial, but it surely can’t be denied that it has its justifiable share of some nice aspect missions and content material. One such instance is a aspect quest known as Completely happy Collectively. This one is especially memorable because of the heavy-handed nature of the topic it offers with: melancholy and self-harm.

There are two core endings to this mission, one in every of which is the unhealthy ending. This information explains tips on how to efficiently full the aspect job in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Completely happy collectively sees gamers attempt to save Barry

The Cyberpunk 2077 aspect job takes place in the identical megabuilding as V’s house in Little China, Watson. When gamers head downstairs from V’s house, they will see a few NCPD cops banging on somebody’s door. Wait till they’re executed and discuss to them. The next two choices will pop up when approaching them:

What is going on on?

Somebody lose their thoughts once more?

Initially, one of many officers often known as Mendez will inform V to thoughts their enterprise, however his associate Petrova will counsel that they may be capable to assist. One other couple of non-consequential dialogs seem:

Is there something I can do?

Should not be speaking to cops

It seems that their pal Barry, a former NCPD officer, broke down after his greatest pal died. Pondering he would find yourself doing one thing hasty, the 2 officers have been fearful for his security however he has not been responding to their calls. One other immediate asks V to verify in on Barry after he has calmed down, which may be responded as:

After this, gamers can strategy Barry’s house (numbered 0613) to attempt to lure him out. If V’s try fails as nicely (no matter whether or not the blue non-obligatory dialog was picked), gamers shall be notified that they need to attempt once more later. At this level, skip time ahead by at the least three hours after which knock once more. This time, the broody ex-cop reveals up and lets V in.

This subsequent half is essential. Be sure you select the next dialog decisions to a tee; another selection and it’ll end in a foul ending the place Barry finally ends up killing himself.

I simply wanna discuss.

Your folks requested me to drop by.

[Sit] I misplaced somebody too.

As soon as the participant sits down with the person, he opens up in regards to the dying of his greatest pal, Andrew. One other key level is to exhaust all non-obligatory dialog decisions (highlighted in blue). Here is the way it goes:

[Optional] NCPD hasn’t improved, has it?

What about your freinds on the pressure?

[Optional] How’d Andrew died?

[Optional] So Andrew was like a grandpa to you?

The following two decisions solely wrap up the dialog so choose any:

Everybody has their limits

Individuals die. You progress on.

Stand as much as exit Barry’s house. Gamers will now have two major choices:

Speak to the cops

[Optional] Discover Amdrw’s area of interest befor etalking to the cops

It can be crucial that the non-obligatory goal of visiting Andrew’s grave be met to get a great ending. Head to the Columbarium in Westbrook, North Oak. Go to the realm goal marker. Andrew’s area of interest would be the panel on the left aspect of the highlighted rectangular yellow space. It seems Andrew just isn’t a human however a tortoise, a revelation that additionally surprises V.

Head again to the cops the place gamers shall be provided three decisions. Decide the next:

After revealing Andrew’s true nature to the cops and berating them about not being good mates in direction of Barry, the duo will resolve to make amends with him. Barry lets them into his house. This finishes the Completely happy Collectively aspect job on a great notice in Cyberpunk 2077.

What occurs if gamers discuss to the cops instantly as a substitute of visiting Andrew’s area of interest in Cyberpunk 2077?

If gamers don’t go to Andrew’s grave and discuss to the cops instantly, V will obtain a immediate to verify on Barry after a number of hours. The following time V comes round, they may discover Mendez in a pool of blood in entrance of Barry’s house, which has been sealed off with tape. A grim ending for a troubled particular person.

The sport just lately obtained its Edgerunners content material replace whereas the Phantom Liberty DLC growth is scheduled for a 2023 launch. Cyberpunk 2077 is obtainable on PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S and PC.

