How to complete the Magic Lamp side quest in The Witcher 3 Next Gen

The re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt brings returns and new gamers trying to expertise the basic as soon as extra.

One such returning quest is ‘Magic Lamp,’ which includes Keira Metz and Geralt trying to find a peculiar magical lamp promised to Keira by an elven mage dwelling in a cave close by. This quest should be accomplished earlier than continuing with The Isle of Mists. In any other case, it is going to be marked as failed.

Observe: Spoilers for sure sections of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will observe. Discretion is advisable.

A guided walkthrough of the Magic Lamp aspect quest in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This aspect quest rewards players with 100-player EXP and has a minimal advisable degree of 6 for Geralt.

The hunt is positioned in The Mire, Velen. Observe that this quest is solely elective.

Kiera will ask Geralt to assist her retrieve the magic lamp once they exit out of the elf’s hideout once they enter a room.

After agreeing to assist her, use your witcher sense to seek out an inscription on the doorways.

Kiera will assist you to translate the Elder Speech to disclose a riddle.

To resolve this riddle, Geralt should mild 4 torches close to every statue within the right order.

Firstly, mild up the torch on the best of the archway. (third statue)

Secondly, mild up the torch positioned left of the archway. (2nd statue)

Subsequent, head to your far proper to seek out one other torch. Gentle it up. (4th statue)

Lastly, the final torch might be discovered to the far left. (1st statue)

Lighting the statues out of order will summon two to 4 wraiths, and Geralt should cope with them earlier than continuing ahead.

Appropriately lighting the torches will open up a secret passageway right into a room. Enter the room and have Kiera seize the lamp.

Backtrack and return to the exit.

Moreover, gamers could climb up the stone ledges within the room of the shrine to discover a Place of Energy for Yrden, together with a Golem guarding some loot.

Defeat the Golem is critical to acquire two diagrams for Geralt.

As soon as again on the entrance, Keira bids farewell to Geralt earlier than sending him one more invitation.

If gamers want to romance Kiera Mertz, they have to proceed with the search, ‘An Invitation from Kiera Metz,’ after this quest concludes.

What extra options are there in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

Re-released on December 14, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Sequence X/S, and PC, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had quite a few additions to it to align with current-gen AAA releases.

Additions embrace:

New quality-of-life enhancements

A devoted picture mode

New quests that reward gadgets from The Witcher Netflix TV collection

Graphical overhaul and enhancements, together with the addition of ray-traced reflections and shadows.

A high quality and efficiency mode for present era consoles.

All beforehand launched DLC.



