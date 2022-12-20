How to complete the Guiding Light Favor

God of Conflict Ragnarok has lastly been launched, delivering the climactic finale to Kratos’ Norse saga. Whereas the sport does sport fairly just a few key variations in its narrative presentation and gameplay methods, it retains a lot of what made its predecessor, God of Conflict (2018), an outstanding narrative-driven action-adventure title.

Very similar to God of Conflict (2018), God of Conflict Ragnarok follows a non-linear development system, providing a bunch of aspect content material (referred to as Favors) between the primary story segments. Whereas not technically an open-world title, it options many features which can be synonymous with the open-world style of video video games, such because the abundance of aspect quests and devoted end-game content material.

The aspect quests in God of Conflict Ragnarok are unlocked organically as gamers progress by means of the story and discover the realms. Finishing these non-obligatory quests rewards gamers with new gear, assets, and non-obligatory lore bits to flesh out the story additional.

One among these aspect quests, titled “Guiding Mild,” rewards gamers with top-of-the-line armor units in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Be aware: This text incorporates delicate spoilers for God of Conflict Ragnarok.

The Guiding Mild aspect quest unlocks at Midgard in God of Conflict Ragnarok

God of Conflict (2018) permits gamers to journey to solely six of the 9 realms. Nevertheless, in God of Conflict Ragnarok, gamers journey to all 9 realms, with eight of them being out there for additional exploration after finishing the primary story. This consists of the realms that had been out there to be explored within the earlier title however with some vital adjustments because of the onset of Fimbulwinter.

Midgard is among the realms that had been massively affected by Fimbulwinter, a lot in order that the vastness of the Lake of 9 is frozen stable. It’s on the frozen Lake of 9 that you’ll encounter the Guiding Mild Favor, which has the next conditions:

You should progress by means of the story to get entry to the Lake of 9 space in Midgard.

You should work together with one of many 4 items of Tyr’s statue to provoke the search.

The Guiding Mild questline revolves round Kratos and Freya going by means of the wreckage of Tyr’s statue that’s scattered throughout the frozen Lake of 9 after the fierce battle between Kratos and the God of Thunder, Thor. The goals of the search are:

Examine the wreckage of Tyr’s statue

To finish this quest, it’s essential to examine the runes inscribed on the 4 items of Tyr’s statue, that are scattered throughout the frozen Lake of 9.

As soon as you discover the wreckage of Tyr’s statue, you may work together with the runes inscribed on them and a dig spot that grants a chunk of the Guiding Mild armor set in addition to a helpful enchantment.

Listed below are the areas of the items of Tyr’s statue scattered throughout the Lake of 9:

Tyr’s Helmet: Will be discovered to the north of Raider Stronghold. Seen upon getting near the bridge on the Lake of 9. The dig spot right here provides you with the Breastplate of Guiding Mild.

Will be discovered to the north of Raider Stronghold. Seen upon getting near the bridge on the Lake of 9. The dig spot right here provides you with the Breastplate of Guiding Mild. Tyr’s Proper Bracer: Close to the doorway to The Oarsmen, hidden behind particles blended with snow. The dig spot right here provides you with the Waist Guard of Guiding Mild.

Close to the doorway to The Oarsmen, hidden behind particles blended with snow. The dig spot right here provides you with the Waist Guard of Guiding Mild. Tyr’s Left Bracer: Situated in direction of the north of the Raider Fort, proper beside the bridge on the Lake of 9. The dig spot right here provides you with the Bracers of Guiding Mild.

Situated in direction of the north of the Raider Fort, proper beside the bridge on the Lake of 9. The dig spot right here provides you with the Bracers of Guiding Mild. Tyr’s Spear: Situated in direction of the east of the Raider Stronghold, previous the bridge on the Lake of 9. The dig spot right here provides you with the “Jotunheim’s Essence” enchantment.

When you work together with all 4 items and gather the related loot, you’ll efficiently full the Favor and earn 750 Kratos XP and 200 Freya XP. Additionally, you will get the unbelievable Guiding Mild armor set, which is well top-of-the-line early-game armor units in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

