How to complete the gig and more

Cyberpunk 2077 has a number of non-compulsory gigs gamers can tackle. For gamers trying to tackle “Gun for Rent” gigs, Eye for an Eye is a superb mission to sort out. It’s provided in Heywood (The Glen) and doesn’t require an exceptionally excessive degree of Road Cred, both.

Tucker Albach must be put within the floor as a matter of revenge, and V is simply the particular person to do it.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Eye for an Eye – Unpacking the gig

Sebastian Padre desires Tucker Albach dropped to get some revenge. Tucker – a woman named Rosita killed a woman within the Glen. Her legs had been torn off whereas crossing the highway, and she or he didn’t get taken to the emergency room shortly sufficient. Padre says, “Eye for a watch,” and calls for justice be accomplished. Tucker Albrecht has to pay.

This justice entails murdering Tucker Albrecht, who bought away with what she did to Rosita, and Padre completely doesn’t need that to occur. In an effort to fulfill this gig, V has to take a life to get revenge. Nonetheless, gamers could have a option to make that may affect the rewards you might be given.

Particulars for the gig

Space: Heywood (The Glen)

Heywood (The Glen) Quest Giver: Sebastian ‘Padre” Ibarra

Sebastian ‘Padre” Ibarra Requirement: Road Cred Degree 1

Road Cred Degree 1 Reward: €$2057 and/or €$7381 / 565 XP / Road Cred XP

€$2057 and/or €$7381 / 565 XP / Road Cred XP Mission Data: Gig kind: Gun for Rent

Gig kind: Gun for Rent Goal: Tucker Albach

Tucker Albach Location: Rental on the nook of Scoffield and Sinkyone St.

Your purpose is to get to the highest ground of the constructing marked within the gig and take out a lady named Tucker Albach. Relying in your stats, this may be accomplished in a pair of how. When you’ve got a Technical Means of 14 in Cyberpunk 2077, you possibly can head via the again door. You may as well quickhack that door. In any other case, you’re going via the entrance door.

Aims for Eye for an Eye

Get inside Tucker’s constructing

Discover Tucker Albach

Discuss to Tucker Albach [Optional]

Neutralize Tucker Albach

Go away Tucker’s constructing

You should use both stealth your means via this constructing or up the 2 flooring, however loot is mendacity round. With that in thoughts, it is likely to be extra satisfying to homicide everybody within the constructing that tries to cease you. It’s a reasonably simple mission. While you get to Tucker in Cyberpunk 2077, you may have selections.

Selections for Tucker Albach

One of many nice issues about Cyberpunk 2077 is you may have selections to make. While you get to Tucker Albach, you may have a option to spare her life. She’ll provide to bribe you with the cash in her secure.

For those who select to take the cash, you’ll get no reward from Padre. However why not have your cake, and eat it too? The very best resolution is to comply with the bribe after which shoot her anyway. That means, you get each rewards.

All you must do at this level in Cyberpunk 2077 is depart the constructing and acquire your reward. It’s a pleasant, easy, simple Cyberpunk 2077 gig. The mission ends if you happen to select to get justice for Rosita or take the cash and run both means.



