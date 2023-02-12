How to complete Ghost of our Love side quest

Hogwarts Legacy contains a huge open world, teeming with alternatives to discover and discoveries to make. The wide range of adventures permits gamers to stumble throughout a number of story missions, each main and facet.

The “Ghost of our Love” facet quest is peculiar within the sense that it’s a treasure hunt. It may be obtained by catching up with a ghost named Richard Jackdaw after the Trails of Merlin main mission.

Curiously, that is the primary main juncture in Hogwarts Legacy the place the search and its particulars will change relying on the Home the participant belongs to. That mentioned, everybody will obtain a treasure map to trace down the rewards, which can initially come throughout as fairly obscure.

Right here is how one can full the Ghost of our Love facet mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Earlier than we delve into the main points, let’s check out the mission for every Home on this hunt in Hogwarts Legacy.

Gryffindor: The Hunt for the Lacking Pages

Ravenclaw: Ollivander’s Heirloom

Hufflepuff: Prisoner of Love

Slytherin: Scrope’s Final Hope

Throughout Gryffindor’s The Hunt for the Lacking Pages mission, you want the assistance of Practically Headless Nick. He takes you to the Hogsmeade cemetery, the place you’ll meet a member of the Headless Hunt referred to as Sir Patrick Delaney-Podmore. As soon as the dialog with Sir Patrick is wrapped up, you’ll discover a crypt entrance (marked with an arch icon on the doorway). To the proper of this entrance lies a map to be collected.

If you happen to belong to Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy, it’s important to go to the Owlery for the Ollivander’s Heirloom mission whereas in the hunt for a lacking artifact. After speaking to the wandmaker, go to the topmost ground of the Owlery and head to the south facet of the realm. The map shall be on the bottom.

As a Hufflepuff, it’s important to comply with the path of a homicide thriller that has laid dormant for years on finish. It should even take you to the darkish corridors of the Azkaban jail in Hogwarts Legacy. The map may be discovered when visiting Higher Hogsfield. Head to the home behind Claire Beaumont’s store, and a chest close to the doorway will comprise the merchandise.

Lastly, in case you are in Slytherin, it’s important to comply with Headmaster Black’s house-elf Scrope for solutions to the mysterious e-book and acquiring a gift for the pinnacle of Hogwarts. Scrope additionally arms you a toast, which proves helpful later if you go to a cave underneath Hogwarts known as Apollonia’s Grotto. On reaching the realm with a crimson squid portray on the wall, place the toast on the pedestal in entrance. It will unlock a hidden house containing a chest with the map inside.

Comply with the floating candles in Hogwarts Legacy

With that achieved, it’s time to discover the treasure in Hogwarts Legacy. The map depicts three areas – a forest, a bridge, and a stone arch. It’s a must to go to the Forbidden Forest entrance. Be at liberty to make use of the Floo Flame close to the forest to the north of Hogwarts. That is subsequent to the arch and the bridge showcased on the treasure map.

Now, you will notice a bridge forward. Earlier than crossing it, remember to shift to nighttime as the subsequent half solely works at evening. You possibly can change time by opening the map after which urgent R3 (on controller) or the F button (on keyboard).

Proceed previous the bridge and forged the Lumos spell, which can summon a lightweight glow on the tip of your wand. On the identical time, it’ll additionally spawn a set of floating candles that you should comply with. Do notice that the Forbidden Forest is crammed with risks, so you might have to defend your self if the necessity arises.

They need to ultimately take you to a candle-lit desk for 2, beside which you’ll find the chest containing your rewards. You’ll get hold of random gear, 400 cash, and 180 XP on finishing this mission.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee



