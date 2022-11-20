How to complete Fit for a King Favor

God of Conflict Ragnarok, very similar to its predecessor, the outstanding God of Conflict (2018), follows a non-linear development, giving gamers loads of respiratory room in-between main story segments.

Whereas not an open-world expertise within the conventional sense, God of Conflict Ragnarok is crammed with a plethora of thrilling and memorable aspect content material that rewards curiosity with helpful assets, improve supplies, abilities, and extra. It even options some end-game aspect quests that may problem one’s management and information over Kratos’ fight abilities.

One such end-game quest in God of Conflict Ragnarok is a Favor referred to as “Match for a King,” which requires gamers to seek out 12 very highly effective and difficult bosses all through the realms. Here’s a complete information to finishing it.

Be aware: This text incorporates gentle spoilers for God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Prerequisite for Match for a King Favor in God of Conflict Ragnarok

The Match for a King side-quest is basically end-game content material. Though gamers can try components of the questline earlier than finishing the principle story, they will not have the ability to end it. The hunt requires them to seek out 12 Berserker Souls littered throughout totally different realms.

These enemies are simply probably the most difficult boss encounters within the recreation, very similar to the Valkyries from God of Conflict (2018). Thus, gamers have to be appropriately geared with high-level armor, upgraded weapons, runic assaults, and fight abilities.

The hunt is mechanically initiated as soon as gamers work together with their first Berserker Soul, which they’ll bump into fairly early in Svartalfheim. Nevertheless, it is suggested to try these boss fights solely after reaching not less than degree 5, which is the bottom threshold to defeat “Fraekni the Zealous.”

Though the hunt might be tried pretty early, it can’t be accomplished till gamers end the principle story of God of Conflict Ragnarok. That is as a result of Berserker Soul, Skjothendi the Unerring, present in Niflheim, changing into accessible solely after the principle story.

All Berserker Souls and their location in God of Conflict Ragnarok

All 12 Berserker Souls are scattered throughout the realms that gamers can journey to, besides Asgard and Jotunheim. Muspelheim additionally does not host any Berserker Soul, because it’s mainly a gauntlet of challenges, referred to as the Trials of Muspelheim.

Defeating all 12 Berserker Souls will reward gamers with the Berserker armor set, which isn’t solely the most effective armor set within the recreation but additionally an incredible selection for the Muspelheim Trials. It’s also pivotal in two of probably the most difficult boss fights within the recreation, Valkyrie Gna and King Hrolf.

Listed below are all of the 12 Berserker Souls and their places within the realms:

Fraekni the Zealous: Midgard, Lake of 9

Bodvar the Fierce and Starolfr the Troublesome: Svartalfheim, Jarnsmida Pitmines

Hardrefill the Callous: Svartalfheim, Nidavellir

Beigadr the Feared: Svartalfheim, Alberich Island

Svipdagr the Chilly and Sisters of Illska: Alfheim, The Barrens

Hjalti the Stolid: Alfheim, The Forbidden Sands

Hvitserkr the Daring: Vanaheim, Pilgrim’s Touchdown

Haklangr the Bearded: Vanaheim, The Sinkholes

Skjothendi the Unerring: Niflheim, Mist Fields

After gamers have defeated all 12 Berserker Souls, they may unlock the boss battle towards King Hrolf, who, very similar to Sigrun from the final recreation, presents the hardest problem.

Common technique to defeat all Berserker Souls and King Hrolf

The Berserker Soul bosses require gamers to be ready with a number of the greatest armor units, runic assaults, and abilities within the recreation. Thankfully, one can get their fingers on nice armor units and runic assaults fairly early within the recreation.

The perfect armor units towards the Berserker Soul enemies are as follows:

Ravens Tear armor set

Sol’s Braveness armor set

Steinbjorn armor set

Enlightenment armor set

The perfect runic assaults to make use of towards the Berserker Soul enemies are as follows:

Leviathan Axe

Njord’s Tempest

Ivaldi’s Anvil

Breath of Thamur

Winter’s Chunk

Fog of Fimbulwinter

Blades of Chaos

Cyclone of Chaos

Rampage of the Furies

Flames of Anguish

Nemean Crush

Meteoric Slam

Tame the Beast

Draupnir Spear

Mountain Splitter

Thrust of a Thousand Troopers

Vindsvalr’s Windstorm

Honour the Fallen

Artillery of the Ancients

Whereas all 12 Berserker Souls exhibit their very own distinctive assault patterns, KIng Hrolf does not function any new or distinctive strikes.

As an alternative, the King of all Berserker Souls makes use of an amalgamation of all of the assaults from his topics, making him certainly one of, if not the hardest boss battle in God of Conflict Ragnarok.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



