How to complete Elden Ring Millicent Questline?

Millicent’s (opens in new tab) quest will take you across the whole of the Lands Between. It is one of the most important questions in the game’s story: how the Scarlet Rot and Melania are related. Her quest helps answer that question. If you finish her quest, you’ll be able to get out of one of the game’s different endings if you get stuck.
At Gowry’s Shack, Millicent’s quest starts. You can pick it up right away, so you can start it early. If you don’t have a lot of story progress under your belt, don’t expect to finish this quickly. The next steps will require you to have gone further into the game. As always with these types of guides, be aware of spoilers ahead, but don’t worry about that. How to finish the Elden Ring Millicent quest is here if you’re ready to start.
Here are the steps you need to take to finish this quest:
- Visit Gowry’s Shack in Caelid and talk to the person there. They can help you find your way. Help him out.
- Kill O’Neil so he can get the Unalloyed Gold Needle for killing him.
- At Gowry’s shack, give the item back to him.
- You can find Millicent at the Church of the Plague, and you can give her the item there.
- Make your way to Gowry and talk to Millicent in his shack again,
- The Valkyrie’s Prosthesis item is in The Shaded Castle in Altus Plateau. You can get it there.
- Millicent will be at Altus Plateau. You can talk to her and give her the item there.
- Beat the boss at Windmill Village, then talk to Millicent there about what to do next.
- Millicent is at the top of the Mountain of the Giants.
- Millicent is in the Haligtree.
- Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit mini-boss, then move on to the next one.
- Decide whether you want to invade or be called.
- Millicent will give you the item if you come back to the area and talk to her.