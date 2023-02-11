How to complete ‘Dissending’ for sweets side quest

The long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy has lastly been launched, and followers of the Wizarding World are immersing themselves on this magical RPG to satisfy their wizarding desires. The sport provides numerous aspect quests for gamers to take part in, the place they may encounter new characters who want their assist. From professors to college students, gamers can work together with these characters to realize perception into their personalities and backstories.

One such aspect quest is initiated by Garreth Weasley, who asks the protagonist to help him in accumulating an ingredient for a particular drink. This initiates the Dissending for sweets aspect quest in Hogwarts Legacy. Garreth’s particular ingredient might be present in Honeydukes’ cellar, however gamers should find a secret passage to achieve it. The distinctive ingredient is known as Billywig Stings.

Finishing Dissending for sweets aspect mission in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is stuffed with a various forged of characters that you’ll encounter and work together with often. One such character is Garreth Weasley, a pupil who will ask you to carry out numerous duties. You’ll first encounter Garreth throughout a Potion class taught by Professor Sharp. In a while, you can too run into him within the Nice Corridor space of Hogwarts Fort.

Goal: To gather a particular ingredient from Honeydukes’ cellar.

Quest description: Garreth Weasley is trying to brew a particular beer impressed by Fizzing Whizzbees, and he wants Billywig Stings to make it. You will need to traverse a secret passage to find this ingredient and return it to Garreth.

Rewards: 180 XP and Quidditch Board recipe for Room of Requirement.

In your second encounter with Garreth in Hogwarts Legacy, he explains to you within the cutscene that he’s trying to brew a Fizzing Whizzbees-inspired beverage and requires a particular ingredient Billywig Stings to take action. He is aware of that this ingredient is situated in Honeydukes’ cellar and offers you a rundown of tips on how to get there.

You will need to head to the one-eyed witch statue by following the instructions on the map. The statue results in a secret passage, and it’s a must to work together with it to proceed. Your in-game avatar will recite the phrase “Dissendium,” the password to the key passage.

Work together with the one-eyed witch statue (Picture through WB Video games)

As you make your means into the dungeon, the trail will probably be obstructed by a damaged elevate. Use the Reparo spell to fix this elevator. Step contained in the elevate and work together with the lever. It can descend and take you deeper into the passage.

As quickly as you exit the elevator and traverse additional, your path will probably be blocked by cobwebs. To clear the way in which, merely use the Incendio spell to burn them. Forward, you can see a platform. Use the Levioso spell to elevate the platform after which climb onto it to proceed. There will probably be one other platform under you, and utilizing Levioso will create a bridge that may assist you to stroll throughout simply.

Use Levioso to tug the platform up (Picture through WB Video games)

You’ll encounter yet another hole within the bridge, and a damaged platform will become visible. Use the Reparo spell to fix it, after which forged Levioso to tug it up. Whenever you stroll previous this space, you can see extra cobwebs that it’s a must to burn utilizing Incendio. You’ll encounter one last damaged platform. Merely repeat the earlier steps through the use of Levioso to restore and levitate it, after which cross the bridge to achieve your vacation spot.

You’ll then arrive at a locked door with two brief pedestals beside it. Stand on the mechanism within the heart after which forged the Incendio spell on the pedestals to mild them up. This can unlock the door, and interacting with a ladder will lead you to Honeydukes’ cellar.

Forged Incendio to mild them up and unlock the door (Picture through WB Video games)

The Billywig Stings might be discovered on a desk in Honeydukes’ cellar. To make the duty simpler, you should use Revelio to focus on the ingredient. After getting collected the Billywig Stings, you possibly can quick journey again to the Nice Corridor and converse with Garreth. Upon informing him of your success, he’ll reward you with a Quidditch Board recipe as a token of appreciation.

About Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy encompasses a slew of magical spells that you should use in fight, puzzle-solving, and exploration. You may even take a break from the principle missions and have a tendency to your tamed magical beasts within the Vivarium.

Hogwarts Legacy is out now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Collection X/S, and PC. The sport has obtained constructive evaluations which have gamers excited to dive into the magical world themselves.

