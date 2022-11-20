Sunday, November 20, 2022
While traveling with Freya, you can begin the Conscience for the Dead Favor in God of War Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studios)
Gaming 

How to complete Conscience For The Dead Vanaheim Favor in God of War Ragnarok: Guide, rewards, and more

Rupali Gupta

Whereas touring with Freya in God of Struggle Ragnarok, one of many Favors you’ll encounter is Conscience For The Useless. This aspect quest begins close to the Cliffside Ruins of Vanaheim, the place Gunhild has a process for the 2 protagonists.

This Favor will lead you to a hidden space in Vanaheim, referred to as Goddess Falls, and whereas it does present EXP and crafting supplies as rewards, the principle reward is a further enchantment on your Amulet. Whereas on the Cliffside Ruins of Vanaheim, what do God of Struggle Ragnarok gamers must do to finish Conscience For The Useless after talking to Gunhild?

The way to full the Conscience For The Useless Favor in God of Struggle Ragnarok

Rewards

  • Kratos EXP: 500
  • Atreus/Freya EXP: 125
  • Whispering Slab x13
  • Svartalfheim’s Honor

Whereas on the Favor named The Mysterious Orb, it’s also possible to begin off the Conscience For The Useless Favor in Vanaheim. After defeating the Revenant Hag and Nightmares, you’ll be able to converse to Gunhild to choose up this aspect mission as properly.

From right here, dock your boat down at The Veiled Passage, a brief distance away from the place you discovered The Mysterious Orb. Whilst you’re right here, you could find and open a Purple Chest throughout from the place you docked. It’ll comprise Lunda’s Damaged Bracers, making it a worthwhile cease.

For those who discover Lunda’s armor after talking to her and taking up her Favor, you’ll be able to unlock some nice, free armor. God of Struggle Ragnarok gamers may even have the ability to kill one in all Odin’s Ravens at this location.

youtube-cover

You have to smash by means of the picket barrier to the left of the place you docked, however watch out with the toxic vegetation current there. For the subsequent step, you will need to climb up the wall and knock the crest away in your left, so you’ll be able to simply get again right here afterward. Defeat the Seidr after which take the trail up. As soon as once more, you should be cautious to not get poisoned by the vegetation.

After defeating extra Seidr there, you will have to move in direction of a ledge you can leap over. Afterward, you will should defeat one other Seidr with a defend. You’ll then see a fog that requires you to throw your Axe at a plant, to be able to go by means of.

Climb down the chain and decrease the drawbridge that results in the Cliffside Ruins by pulling on the chain. At this level, you may be ambushed nearly instantly. A Lore Marker is current right here so that you can acquire (Name to Arms), proper close to the chain. Right here, additionally, you will discover a yellow chest containing Hacksilver, if required.

youtube-cover

All it’s important to do now’s head throughout the drawbridge, converse to Gunhild, and declare your reward. Though the EXP and the Whispering Slab is good, the extra attractive reward is Svartalfheim’s Honor, a powerful enchantment on your Amulet.

Being part of God of Struggle Ragnarok’s “Svartalfheim Set”, it will increase the Stun Harm inflicted based mostly on Kratos’ Protection, however provided that you full the set. By itself, this enchantment provides 10 Protection.

That’s all that God of Struggle Ragnarok gamers must know concerning the Conscience For The Useless Favor, and so they can transfer on and proceed exploring the various different secrets and techniques of Vanaheim after finishing this.

Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

