How to complete all Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy Coruscating Potential puzzles within 7 moves

You will get many cool rewards by finishing the Coruscating Potential puzzles of Genshin Affect’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy occasion inside seven strikes.

The rewards for finishing them are 300 Primogems, 2000 Mushroom Forex, 400,000 Mora, and 20 Hero’s Wits.

This information will cowl the next puzzles from Fabulous Fungus Frenzy:

Floating Hydro Fungus

Stretchy Electro Fungus

Stretchy Geo Fungus

Whirling Cryo Fungus

Floating Dendro Fungus

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

Floating Anemo Fungus

Whirling Pyro Fungus

Whirling Electro Fungus

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

All options to Coruscating Potential puzzles in Genshin Affect’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy occasion

Be aware: There are a number of methods to unravel the Coruscating Potential puzzles below seven strikes. This information solely lists one methodology per Fungus because you solely want to finish every puzzle simply as soon as.

Floating Hydro Fungus

The start of Floating Hydro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

The primary puzzle to do is the Floating Hydro Fungus. Right here is a technique you may resolve it:

Swap the center pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly. Swap the bottom-left orange jelly with the middle-left pink jelly. Rotate the top-left nook as soon as.

Stretchy Electro Fungus

The start of Stretchy Electro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

Listed below are some steps you may comply with to unravel this puzzle:

Copy the top-middle pink jelly to the top-right inexperienced jelly. Rotate the bottom-right nook as soon as. Rotate the bottom-left nook as soon as.

Stretchy Geo Fungus

The start of Stretchy Geo Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

Up subsequent is the Stretchy Geo Fungus portion of the Coruscating Potential occasion. Right here is how one can resolve it in below seven strikes:

Rotate the top-left nook as soon as. Swap the center orange jelly with the bottom-middle blue jelly. Copy the top-left inexperienced jelly to the top-middle blue jelly. Copy the top-middle inexperienced jelly to the top-right orange jelly.

Whirling Cryo Fungus

The start of Whirling Cryo Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

The next methodology ought to assist resolve this puzzle in Coruscating Potential:

Use the Preset within the top-left nook. Swap the center lavender jelly with the top-middle yellow jelly. Swap the middle-left pink jelly with the bottom-left yellow jelly.

It’s best to now be executed with the Path of Awakening: I portion of the Coruscating Potential occasion in Genshin Affect.

Floating Dendro Fungus

The start of Floating Dendro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

Right here is how one can resolve this puzzle:

Use the Preset choice on the rightmost column. Rotate the top-right nook as soon as. Rotate the bottom-right nook as soon as.

Stretchy Pyro Fungus

The start of Stretchy Pyro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

This is methods to resolve the Stretchy Pyro Fungus puzzle:

Use the Preset choice and place it within the center row. Swap the top-left yellow jelly with the middle-left orange jelly. Swap the center pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly.

Floating Anemo Fungus

The start of Floating Anemo Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

You’ll be able to resolve this a part of Genshin Affect’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy by following these steps:

Choose Preset (II) and place it within the leftmost column. Swap the center inexperienced jelly with the top-middle pink jelly. Choose Current (I) and place it within the bottom-left nook (you will notice a pink jelly on the underside left and a blue jelly within the backside center). Swap the center pink jelly with the bottom-middle blue jelly.

Whirling Pyro Fungus

The start of Whirling Pyro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

Right here is a straightforward information to fixing this Coruscating Potential puzzle:

Choose Preset (II) and add it to the underside proper nook, successfully changing the bottom-right lavender jelly with a pink one. Choose Preset (I) and add it to the center left nook. It’s best to see the middle-left yellow jelly change into a lavender, and the center lavender jelly turns into pink. Swap the center pink jelly with the bottom-middle yellow jelly. Rotate the top-left nook as soon as.

You’ll now be executed with Path of Awakening: III in Genshin Affect’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy.

Whirling Electro Fungus

The start of Whirling Electro Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

Right here is the way you resolve the Whirling Electro Fungus puzzle in Genshin Affect:

Rotate the top-right nook. Rotate the bottom-right nook. Use the Preset within the center column.

Stretchy Anemo Fungus

The start of Stretchy Anemo Fungus (Picture through HoYoverse)

You’ll be able to resolve the ultimate a part of Coruscating Potential in Genshin Affect’s Fabulous Fungus Frenzy by following these directions:

Use the Preset on the underside center column. The center inexperienced jelly will change into blue, and the bottom-middle blue jelly will change into pink. Swap the middle-right pink jelly with the bottom-right blue jelly. Rotate the top-left nook as soon as. Rotate the top-right nook as soon as.

That is the top of our Genshin Affect information. By following all these steps, you’ll simply full the entire Coruscating Potential puzzles in below seven strikes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

























