How to claim rewards in February 2023

Prime Gaming members can get a great quantity of rewards in Genshin Influence in February 2023 by way of the most recent bundle. Remember the fact that it is solely “free” in that gamers do not spend something on Genshin Influence to get them. Nevertheless, Prime Gaming is a month-to-month subscription that prices real-life cash.

There are free trials obtainable for this membership. This information will assume that the reader already has this subscription and is curious to say the bundle code from it in February 2023. Extra particularly, Bundle #4 is the one that’s obtainable for the rest of this month.

The right way to get Prime Gaming bundle codes in Genshin Influence

You will notice one thing comparable in the event you seek for the sport on the official web site (Picture by way of Amazon)

Step 1: Go to the Prime Gaming web site. Scroll down somewhat till you see a search bar. You possibly can kind “Genshin Influence” or simply a part of that phrase to see the Model 3.4 splashart. It should state, “Prime Bundle #4 of 8.”

Click on on it.

This supply ends on March 2, 2023 (Picture by way of HoYoverse, Amazon)

Step 2: Click on on the purple button that claims, “Get in-game content material.” You must see a code at this level. It will likely be distinctive to your account, so you will not randomly discover one on-line until any person offers you their copy.

From right here, you’ve got two choices concerning find out how to use the code:

By way of the official web site By way of the sport

Both technique will suffice. Decide one that’s extra handy for you.

Redeeming the distinctive Prime Gaming bundle code

You’d see this in the event you use the web site technique (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

You possibly can go to Genshin Influence’s official web site and choose the “REDEEM CODE” possibility on the high to see a display much like the one highlighted within the above picture. From right here, be sure to log in and choose your server. The Character Nickname part will routinely be stuffed in.

All that is left to do is to submit the Redemption Code and click on on the Redeem button.

That is the in-game technique (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Alternatively, some gamers might favor the in-game technique. Open up Settings from the Paimon Menu and go to Account. From right here, head to Redeem Now and paste the code right here earlier than deciding on the Change button. The principle cause to make use of this technique is that you would be able to entry your in-game mail to get the rewards rapidly with out swapping from a browser to get to the sport.

Prime Gaming Bundle #4 rewards

These are the rewards for the remainder of February 2023 (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

The Prime Gaming Bundle #4 rewards embrace:

1x Fragile Resin

20,000 Mora

8x Mystic Enhancement Ore

All even-numbered bundles have Fragile Resin as a part of the loot, whereas odd-numbered ones function Primogems. Which means the primary new supply from March 3, 2023, will function Primogems, so Vacationers ought to hold an eye fixed out for that date.

Do know that the method of claiming the rewards for future Prime Gaming Genshin Influence affords is similar as described on this information. The one facet that can change within the upcoming months is the precise rewards listed in these bundles.

