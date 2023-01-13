How to check the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2’s The Battle for Olympus occasion is a novel limited-time recreation mode that was added to the sport as a part of Season 2 content material. On this mode, seven Heroes get particular god-like powers.

These will be activated utilizing their final divine skills. Out of those seven Heroes, the one with the best kill depend by the top of the occasion may have their statues established on the Illios Ruins area map.

Whereas the limited-time mode is pretty easy to grasp and play, it may be fairly difficult to examine which Hero is presently main when it comes to general kills. Therefore, this text goals to help gamers in checking the leaderboard and retaining monitor of the Hero who may get their statue established.

The whole lot followers must know concerning the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2

BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS LEADERBOARD UPDATE The information proven in our earlier updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it ought to have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is predicated on 🤕Sorry about that everybody! BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS LEADERBOARD UPDATE 🏆The data shown in our previous updates tallied ELIMINATIONS when it should have been FINAL BLOWS, as that’s what Deathmatch scoring is based on 🤕Sorry about that everyone! https://t.co/jsEWGfIs3m

Proper now, the one solution to examine the leaderboard is by following Overwatch’s official Twitter account. They’ve been recurrently posting the leaderboard infographics on their profile. Based mostly on the newest replace (as of January 12, 2023), Junker Queen is main the kill depend with over 32 million kills, adopted by Pharah at over 30 million kills, and Roadhog at 24 million kills.

The final leaderboard replace was posted on January 6, 2023, a day after the occasion went dwell. Since then, the leaderboard has remained largely the identical. Whereas Junker Queen, Pharah, and Roadhog have retained the highest three spots, the newest Tank Hero Ramattra dropped to the seventh place from his earlier fifth.

Equally, Lucio has dropped to the fifth place from fourth. Essentially the most spectacular enchancment has been when it comes to the injury. Hero Widowmaker, who went from sixth place as of January 6, 2023, to the fourth place on January 12. Overwatch 2’s official Twitter account will probably be posting additional updates concerning the leaderboard updates within the close to future.

Battle for Olympus day one is within the books! Right here’s what the leaderboard appears to be like like to this point 🔱⚡️Will Zeus Junker Queen keep within the high spot? 🤔Is Minotaur Reinhardt poised for an epic comeback? 🫣Solely time will inform 🤫 https://t.co/hyI52T8KXQ

Therefore, customers are suggested to observe their official profile each occasionally to get the newest updates.

Extra concerning the Battle for Olympus mode in Overwatch 2

THE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE BFO NOW LIVETHE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE 🗣 WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, MORTALS? BFO NOW LIVE⚡️THE BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS IS HERE🗣 WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, MORTALS? https://t.co/Yo6bToRQQl

Battle for Olympus is a limited-time free-for-all deathmatch mode. As talked about earlier, seven Heroes get particular powers that they will use to defeat their enemies. The seven Heroes and their event-specific powers are:

Poseidon Ramattra. Divine Annihilation.

Zeus Junker Queen. Divine Rampage.

Minotaur Reinhardt. Divine Earthshatter.

Cyclops Roadhog. Divine Entire Hog.

Hades Pharah. Divine Rocket Barrage.

Medusa Widowmaker. Divine Infra-Sight.

Hermes Lúcio. Divine Sound Barrier.

The occasion kicked off on January 5, 2023, and can run till January 19, 2023. It additionally comes with distinctive objects and rewards for all followers to find. This limited-time mode has a complete of 18 challenges and finishing every problem rewards gamers with thrilling in-game objects. Additionally, finishing six out of these 18 unlocks the Legendary Winged Victory Mercy pores and skin.

That is all there’s to learn about trying out the Battle for Olympus leaderboard in Overwatch 2. Though some third-party providers permit gamers to trace the leaderboard, the info can’t be verified. Therefore, following the Overwatch Twitter account is advisable to maintain oneself up to date with the newest and official updates.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is dwell and now obtainable for obtain on PC (through Battle.internet), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Sequence S, Xbox Sequence X, and Nintendo Change.



