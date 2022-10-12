How to change iOS 16 lock screen back to normal

After the iOS 16, most iPhone customers had been amazed by the brand new lock display screen customization characteristic and spent an excessive amount of time creating one of the best lock display screen and residential display screen. However, some geeks nonetheless wish to get previous wallpapers and alter iOS 16 lock display screen again to regular.

Undoubtedly, the brand new iOS 16 lock display screen additionally has the depth impact characteristic, however some customers are nonetheless followers of previous and neat iOS 15 wallpapers with clear lock screens and easy locks. After including many lock display screen wallpapers, customers don’t know the right way to return to the traditional lock display screen on iOS 16. In fact, you’ll be able to merely delete the lock display screen wallpaper on iOS 16 from the a number of choices. However the right way to get previous wallpapers on iOS 16? With out losing a lot time, let’s learn the way to do it.

The right way to change iOS 16 lock display screen again to regular

Initially, obtain iOS 15 wallpapers. Subsequent, open the Settings app. Scroll down and faucet on Wallpaper. Faucet on Add New Wallpaper. Then, faucet on first Photographs possibility. Discover and choose previous iOS 15 wallpaper. Faucet on Add and set as Pair.

That’s it.

That is how one can obtain previous wallpaper in your iPhone and alter iOS 16 lock display screen to regular and previous. Even you’ll be able to change clock fonts and shade to make it easy and clear, just like the earlier iOS model.

Did you just like the information? Was it useful? Want extra ideas relating to the identical? Be happy to ask for assist in the remark part.

