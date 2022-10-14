During the last two years, Apple modified rather a lot and added many new options on iOS 15 and iOS 16 to completely customise the lock and residential display. In fact, we cherished the brand new lock display customization function of iOS 16, however the person may superbly design the house display with {custom} app icons. Since many customers are unaware of this process, right here we are going to present you tips on how to change app icons on iOS 16.

In case you have already created the aesthetic lock display on iOS 16 with widgets, a colourful clock, and depth impact wallpaper, I assume now it’s time to design the {custom} app icons to match the fashion of the lock display. Apple has made it doable to alter the colour of apps on iOS 16 and change the default icons. With out additional ado, let’s try the information.

How one can Change App Icons on iOS 16

Observe: Be sure to have downloaded or designed the app icons and saved them into the Pictures app to use as app icons straight and change them with the default app icons on iPhone.

Open the Shortcut app. Subsequent, faucet on the Plus icon on the high proper nook. Faucet on Add Motion and seek for Open App. Faucet on Open App and choose the App. Faucet on the three dots on the high proper nook. Faucet on Add To Dwelling Display. Now faucet on App Icon beneath HOME SCREEN NAME AND ICON. Faucet on Select Picture. Choose the {custom} app icon picture. Give the App Title and faucet on Add. Then, faucet on Executed.

After tapping on Executed within the higher proper nook, you should have the newly designed app icons in your system’s house display. Nevertheless, whenever you faucet on the custom-made icon to launch the App, it’ll take seconds to redirect to the unique App since we now have used the Shortcut app.

Additionally, you need to know that whenever you set {custom} app icons on iOS 16 by changing the unique App, you’ll not see the notification badges on the App.

Can I alter the app icon on my iPhone with out shortcuts?

There isn’t a strategy to change the app icon on iPhone and not using a shortcut app on iOS 16.

Wrapping up

When you comply with the above course of, you may create the brand new app icons and set them in your iPhone house display in IOS 16 to make the display charming and aesthetic. You may comply with the identical course of to alter every app icon on the house display and get a totally personalized house display with personalised app icons. Did you benefit from the information? Want extra ideas? Be happy to drop a remark down.

Associated