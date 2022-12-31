How to beat Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG

Gamers who wish to get the Maguu Kenki character card in Genshin Affect’s Genius Invokation TCG should win its related Tavern Problem. The Maguu Kenki’s Origin duel entails the titular card with 20 HP and two Nobushi: Kikouban with six HP every on regular mode. On laborious mode, these two Nobushi playing cards are changed with Nobushi: Hitsukeban.

For those who win that bout inside 5 rounds and do not lose two character playing cards within the course of, additionally, you will obtain two Transcendent Automaton motion playing cards. If that appears out of attain, then give attention to profitable to not less than get the Maguu Kenki character card.

This information will cowl some fundamental methods for gamers of all talent ranges.

Genshin Affect information: Defeating Maguu Kenki within the Genius Invokation TCG

The better model of this battle (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

NOTE: This information was written in Genshin Affect 3.3. Nonetheless, present 3.4 leaks recommend that Maguu Kenki’s character card is getting nerfed to not deal injury when utilizing its Elemental Ability upon casting it anymore. If you’re having bother beating this problem even with a information, you would possibly want to wait till Model 3.4 to have a neater time.

First issues first, you in all probability wish to use a superb deck. The starter deck is somewhat fundamental, so attempting to finish this problem with it may be the basis of your points. Let’s take a look at some widespread decks that dominate the PvP scene (which is able to simply clear any PvE content material):

Fischl + Keqing + Collei

Ayaka + Yoimiya + Chongyun

Yoimiya + Collei + Fatui Pyro Agent

Xingqiu + Bennett + Yoimiya

All 4 decks have lately topped Genius Invokation TCG tournaments in Genshin Affect 3.3. They don’t seem to be the only decks able to clearing this content material, however they may suffice for a participant looking for to simply beat a PvE problem in Genshin Affect.

Collei + Fischl + Keqing has been very talked-about within the PvP scene currently (Picture by way of Rev)

Gamers are really helpful to study from the professionals in the case of deck constructing. The above picture showcases a deck that went 5-0 within the Genius Invokation TCG Weekly #2. There are a number of movies showcasing variations of Fischl and Collei decks beating the Maguu Kenki, so the above choice ought to give you the results you want too.

If you want for different Genshin Affect playing cards, it is suggested to search for the complete decklists of different top-tier decks. The subreddit for Genius Invokation TCG (r/GeniusInvokationTCG) often has loads of good assets for gamers to view for deck constructing.

Genius Invokation TCG Technique

By now, it’s best to hopefully have an thought of what kind of deck you want to use in opposition to the Maguu Kenki, who will probably be proof against the next results:

Therefore, you can’t simply cheese your manner into victory by way of one thing like a permafreeze technique. Additionally, Transcendent Automaton is robotically used at the beginning of the battle, which allows the enemy to change their characters extra simply.

Genshin Affect gamers ought to give attention to constructing Vitality for his or her three character playing cards and get rid of one in every of Maguu Kenki’s allies (since they do not have a lot HP). As soon as one ally is down, give attention to the opposite.

Ideally, it is going to be three of your character playing cards versus simply Maguu Kenki on this Genius Invokation TCG duel. At this level, the switching benefit from Transcendent Automaton will not be helpful.

The above video exhibits an instance of this technique on laborious mode. Do remember the fact that you will get unfortunate with dangerous cube rolls and the playing cards you draw all through Genius Invokation TCG.

